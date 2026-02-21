Virginia Tech vs Rutgers Game 2 Live Scoring Updates
Virginia Tech baseball takes on Rutgers today at 3 p.m. ET in the Hokies’ second contest of the series. Read below for an inning-by-inning update, organized in reverse chronological order:
Starting for the Hokies:
Starting lineup for the Hokies in game two vs Rutgers:
SP Griffin Stieg
1. Sam Grube - LF
2. Owen Petrich - 3B
3. Ethan Ball - 2B
4. Henry Cooke - C
5. Sam Gates - RF
6. Anderson French - 1B
7. Pete Daniel - SS
8. Treyson Hughes - CF
9. Hudson Lutterman - DH
