Live Scoring Updates Virginia Tech vs Mississippi State

LIVE Updates - Virginia Tech Hokies vs Mississippi State Baseball Score
Virginia Tech (7-2) vs Mississippi State live scoring updates for Game 2 of the Amegy Bank College Baseball Classic.
Virginia Tech lineup:
SP: Griffin Stieg
1. Sam Grube RF
2. Nick Locurto LF
3. Ethan Ball 2B
4. Treyson Hughes CF
5. Owen Petrich 3B
6. Pete Daniel SS
7. Henry Cooke C
8. Hudson Lutterman DH
9. Ethan Gibson 1B
Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.