Live Scoring Updates: Virginia Tech Vs UVA Game 3
Virginia Tech is looking to avoid a sweep against Virginia in Charlottesville, with the third and final game of the series starting at 1:00 P.M.
Here are the live scoring updates for the series finale:
Virginia Tech starting lineup:
SP - Griffin Stieg
1. Sam Grube
2. Nick Locurto
3. Ethan Ball
4. Treyson Hughes
5. Hudson Lutterman
6. Sam Gates
7. Owen Petrich
8. Anderson French
9. Pete Daniel
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.