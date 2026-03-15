Live Scoring Updates: Virginia Tech Vs UVA Game 3.

Virginia Tech is looking to avoid a sweep against Virginia in Charlottesville, with the third and final game of the series starting at 1:00 P.M.

Here are the live scoring updates for the series finale:

Virginia Tech starting lineup:

SP - Griffin Stieg



1. Sam Grube

2. Nick Locurto

3. Ethan Ball

4. Treyson Hughes

5. Hudson Lutterman

6. Sam Gates

7. Owen Petrich

8. Anderson French

9. Pete Daniel