Blacksburg, VA – After a heartbreaking regional loss out in Los Angeles, the Hokies now quickly turn their attention to the offseason. The transfer portal will have a big impact, but the MLB draft will have an equally substantial impact, and here are some Hokies who could or will hear their names called by some major league clubs when July rolls around.

Brett Renfrow

Starting off with Brett Renfrow. Renfrow has been the ace of the Virginia Tech staff since stepping on campus back in the fall of 2023, setting multiple records in the process of his three-year career in Blacksburg.

While the 4.64 ERA may not jump off the page, Renfrow's underlying numbers tell a different story. He set career highs with 88 strikeouts and a 10.8 K/9 rate while also issuing a career-low 25 walks. Four rough outings against Georgia Tech, Virginia, Miami and Boston College heavily inflated his ERA, as he posted a stellar 2.26 ERA across his other 11 starts. Scouts will likely focus on the strikeout ability, improved command and success against ACC competition, making Renfrow a strong candidate to hear his name called during the first two days of the MLB Draft.

Griffin Stieg

Staying on the mound, Griffin Stieg is another Hokie who I expect to hear his name called in the MLB Draft. Previously selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 18th round, Stieg elected to return to college and bet on himself for one more season.

Coming off a torn UCL, Stieg's 2026 campaign was as much about proving his durability as it was his production. Early in the season, he was one of Virginia Tech's most dependable starters, helping the Hokies secure multiple critical game-three victories — including five quality starts in ACC play — that ultimately played a major role in the team's NCAA Tournament berth. His combination of experience, pitchability and competitiveness was on full display throughout the spring, particularly during a stretch of strong starts in April.

What should draw the attention of professional scouts is not necessarily the final stat line, but the complete profile. Stieg is a proven two-year ACC starter with the confidence of professional scouts already established as a former draft pick. He successfully returned from a major arm injury, logged meaningful innings against high-level competition and showed he could once again handle a regular role in a weekend rotation. Those are all boxes that organizations value when evaluating college pitchers.

Beyond the results, Stieg possesses the type of maturity, toughness and feel for pitching that often translates well to professional baseball. After navigating both a draft decision and a lengthy rehabilitation process, he returned to become a key piece of a Virginia Tech team that reached the NCAA Tournament.

For clubs looking for high-upside, experienced college pitching on day three of the draft, Stieg checks a lot of boxes. His ability to return from injury, compete in one of the nation's toughest conferences and provide valuable innings should put him firmly on the radar as a middle-to-late round selection.

Ethan Gibson

On the offensive side of the ball, Ethan Gibson had a breakout season for Virginia Tech. Leading the team with a .329 batting average and eight big flies, while posting a team third-best on-base percentage and the second best slugging percentage on the team.

Gibson also played out of his natural middle-infield positioning for most of the season, getting most of his reps at first while maintaining being one of the best gloves on the team, committing just three errors and posting a .988 fielding percentage, good for third on the team among regular infielders.

This is the first of two or three articles that will be posted like this, so stay tuned for more off-season coverage of the Virginia Tech baseball team.