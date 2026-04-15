LIVE Updates: No. 10 Virginia Tech Hokies vs Liberty Softball Score

E1 | Hokies 2, Flames 0

Carrico worked through the bottom of the first, allowing a single to Liberty’s two-hole, Brynn McManus. She picked up one strikeout in the frame, a three-pitch swinging strikeout to the Flames’ catcher, Savannah Jessee.

T1 | Hokies 2, Flames 0

Tech jumps ahead early with no outs; Foster led off with a double that sliced over second base, and then Lynch followed suit with her 13th homer of the season, this one to dead center, opening the scoring.

PREGAME

How the Hokies will take on the Flames:

SP - Bree Carrico

1. Addison Foster- CF

2. Jordan Lynch- 3B

3. Michelle Chatfield- 1B

4. Nora Abromavage- LF

5. Kylie Aldridge- DP

6. Zoe Yaeger- C

7. Rachel Castine- 2B

8. Gaby Mizelle-RF

9. Annika Rohs- SS

Tech will gear up for its 10th matchup against Liberty since 2021, and the first of two games against the Flames this season, with the second taking place in Blacksburg on April 22. The Hokies hold the all-time advantage 44-16, as Tech has taken the last eight contests, going back to the April 2021 matchup, rejuvenating this annual matchup.

Tech kept Liberty off the scoreboard for all 12 innings of battle last season, just as the Hokies did in their most recent contest, in their Sunday matchup against the No. 21 Virginia Cavaliers, 5-0.

The Virginia Tech Hokies (36-6, 11-4 ACC) are riding their fourth straight conference series victory into the midweek matchup against the Liberty Flames today. Follow along in reverse chronological order for a game thread for the contest: