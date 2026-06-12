Report: Virginia Tech's Addyson Fisher Enters Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech softball now has its second outgoing transfer. D1Softball now lists freshman left-hander Addyson Fisher in the transfer portal. Fisher, a 5-foot-8 prospect from Church Hill, Tennessee, has three years of eligibility remaining.

Of note: D1Softball is now listing #Hokies LHP Addyson Fisher in the transfer portal. The freshman logged a 3.57 ERA in 15.2 frames of work last season. Hails from Church Hill, Tenn. pic.twitter.com/pdwpjcv8vq — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) June 12, 2026

In her first season with the Hokies, Fisher recorded a 3.57 ERA with a 3-0 record in 15.2 frames of work. She served almost entirely as a reliever, only starting one game (March 11, Elon). In her first game against South Carolina, she conceded two hits and three runs (two earned) in one frame of work. Her next two starts lasted for three frames, where she allowed a combined seven hits and five runs (four earned).

Against Troy (Feb. 28) and Bryant (March 8), Fisher pitched 2.2 total frames, yielding two hits and no runs. In her first and only start with the Hokies, Fisher pitched for the first three frames of Virginia Tech's 14-2 win over Elon March 11. In those three frames, she allowed three hits and two runs, both of which were earned.

Fisher then pitched in two more games, both of which were blowouts: Longwood (12-0 win) on March 18 and Boston College (March 29). In both games, Fisher pitched for one frame and did not allow a hit or run. Fisher did not appear again after the March 29 game, though she was warming up in the pen during Virginia Tech's NCAA Regional matchup with LSU. However, she did not make an appearance in either the ACC Tournament or the Baton Rouge Regional.

Given that Virginia Tech currently has three starter-quality pitchers in senior left-hander Emma Mazzarone, redshirt sophomore right-hander Bree Carrico and sophomore right-hander Avery Layton, Fisher's route to significant innings was set to be complicated regardless. Virginia Tech also welcomes two ffreshman in Angelina Eakman and Grace Swedarsky, both of which are right-handers. Mazarone is now the only left-handed pitcher on Virginia Tech's roster at the time of writing.

Fisher is the second Virginia Tech player to enter the softball portal, joining sophomore outfielder Charlotte Moore (announced intentions to enter transfer portal on May 27).

Here's an updated look at the list of eligible players to return now that Fisher has announced her intentions to enter the transfer portal:

INF Michelle Chatfield (Sr.)

LHP/UT Emma Mazzarone (Sr.)

C Zoe Yaeger (Sr.)

INF Haley Luginbill (Sr.)

OF Lyla Blackwell (Sr.)

OF Addison Foster (Sr.)

OF Sara McNelly (Sr.)

INF Annika Rohs (Sr.)

OF Nora Abromavage (Jr.)

INF Jordan Lynch (Jr.)

RHP Bree Carrico (r-So.)

INF/OF Gaby Mizelle (So.)

RHP Avery Layton (So.)

OF/C Jordan Bishop (So.)

INF Lily Pallante (So.)

C Mia Gagliardi (So.)

C Abbie Sars (r-Fr.)

UTL Anna Bardeen (Fr.)

RHP Angie Eakman (Fr.)

OF Mylie McCoy (Fr.)

INF Ryleigh Perks (Fr.)

RHP Grace Swedarsky (Fr.)

INF Tegan Tripp (Fr.)