Ole Miss vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds for Men's College World Series Double Elimination Round
The North Carolina Tar Heels enter the College World Series as the betting favorites to win their first national championship in the spot.
Before they think about winning it all, the Tar Heels are tasked with getting past the Ole Miss Rebels in their first game on Friday night.
Let's dive into the odds and everything you need to know to bet this game.
Ole Miss vs. North Carolina Odds and Total
Run line
- Ole Miss +1.5 (-178)
- North Carolina -1.5 (+138)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss +124
- North Carolina -158
Total
- OVER 8.5 (+100)
- UNDER 8.5 (-128)
Ole Miss vs. North Carolina Probable Pitchers
- Ole Miss: Taylor Rabe, RHP (3.71 ERA)
- North Carolina: Jason DeCaro, RHP (2.28 ERA)
Ole Miss vs. North Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 12
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Charles Schwab Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Ole Miss record: 41-21
- North Carolina record: 50-12-1
Ole Miss's Path to the College World Series
Ole Miss was a middling team in the SEC during the regular season, finishing with a 15-15 conference record and losing in their first game of the SEC Tournament. They caught fire in the Lincoln Regional, beating Arizona State twice, along with Nebraska. They went on to beat Auburn twice at the Super Regional to earn a spot in the College World Series.
North Carolina's Path to the College World Series
North Carolina finished in second place in the ACC at 22-8, one spot behind Georgia Tech. They finished the regular season as the No. 4-ranked team in the country. They went 3-0 in the Chapel Hill Regional and then beat USC in two straight games in the Super Regional to earn a spot in the College World Series.
Ole Miss vs. North Carolina Prediction and Pick
I'm going to take the Tar Heels to take care of business in this game. North Carolina ranks just 63rd in batting average, but 24th in on-base percentage. That tells me that when they face a pitcher that struggles with their command at times, they can find ways to load the bases.
Meanwhile, the Tar Heels can lean on their elite pitching staff. They rank eighth in the country in team ERA at 3.86, and Jason DeCaro is one of the best arms in the country.
Sometimes, the obvious bet is the right bet, and that's certainly the case in this game.
Pick: North Carolina -158 via FanDuel
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets