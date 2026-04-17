LIVE UPDATES - No. 10 Virginia Tech Softball vs. Georgia Tech, Game One Score

Virginia Tech softball takes on Georgia Tech in the first contest of a three-game set tonight at 6 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Kylie Aldridge - Shortstop Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Annika Rohs - Designated Player

Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone