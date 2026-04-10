LIVE UPDATES - No. 11 Virginia Tech Softball vs. No. 19 Virginia, Game One
No. 11 Virginia Tech softball squares off against No. 19 Virginia in the first contest of a three-game set. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
M2 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
The Hokies go down in order. Through two frames, Virginia starter Eden Bigham has tossed 34 pitches, amassing a pair of strikeouts.
E1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Through a frame with no runs. Mazzarone worked through the frame quickly, inducing a Macee Eaton popout to end the inning after only throwing seven pitches.
B1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Hylton lofted her first pitch up to right, but Gaby Mizelle was under it. The Hokies have their first out, and they just found another with a routine knock to arm Emma Mazzarone.
M1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Yaeger was then stranded at first when Nora Abromavage struck out swinging. Jade Hylton, Jaiden Griffith and Macee Eaton are up to bat for the Cavaliers.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
The Hokies have one aboard. Catcher Zoe Yaeger worked a five-pitch walk.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Jordan Lynch worked her at-bat up to a full count, but she was retired via a foulout. Two away for the #Hokies, who have yet to record a hit.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Foster struck out looking. Three straight strikes for Bigham, who's thriving on strike zone-heavy pitches so far.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Eden Bigham throws a first-pitch ball, and we are underway at Palmer Park. #Hokies
Pre-Game
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows for Game 1:
- Addison Foster - Center Fielder
- Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
- Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
- Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
- Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
- Kylie Aldridge - Shortstop
- Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
- Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
- Annika Rohs - Designated Player
Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05