LIVE UPDATES - No. 11 Virginia Tech Softball vs. No. 19 Virginia, Game One

No. 11 Virginia Tech softball squares off against No. 19 Virginia in the first contest of a three-game set. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

M2 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

The Hokies go down in order. Through two frames, Virginia starter Eden Bigham has tossed 34 pitches, amassing a pair of strikeouts.

E1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Through a frame with no runs. Mazzarone worked through the frame quickly, inducing a Macee Eaton popout to end the inning after only throwing seven pitches.

B1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Hylton lofted her first pitch up to right, but Gaby Mizelle was under it. The Hokies have their first out, and they just found another with a routine knock to arm Emma Mazzarone.

M1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Yaeger was then stranded at first when Nora Abromavage struck out swinging. Jade Hylton, Jaiden Griffith and Macee Eaton are up to bat for the Cavaliers.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

The Hokies have one aboard. Catcher Zoe Yaeger worked a five-pitch walk.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Jordan Lynch worked her at-bat up to a full count, but she was retired via a foulout. Two away for the #Hokies, who have yet to record a hit.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Foster struck out looking. Three straight strikes for Bigham, who's thriving on strike zone-heavy pitches so far.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Eden Bigham throws a first-pitch ball, and we are underway at Palmer Park. #Hokies

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows for Game 1:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Kylie Aldridge - Shortstop Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Annika Rohs - Designated Player

Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone