LIVE UPDATES - No. 11 Virginia Tech Softball vs. No. 19 Virginia, Game Two

After losing game one of the series to No. 19 Virginia, Virginia Tech softball is back in action at 2 p.m. ET, looking to force a rubber match and avoid dropping to 3-2 in ACC series. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

E2 | Virginia Tech 3, Virginia 1

Petered out from there. Hannah Tober popped up. Hylton drew a seven-pitch walk, but Friffith lined out to first with the bases loaded.

B2 | Virginia Tech 3, Virginia 1

The Cavaliers are making inroads. After Hannah Weismer drew a four-pitch walk, Madison Greene doubled to left, scoring Call. The Hokies are now up two.

B2 | Virginia Tech 3, Virginia 0

After Reagan Hickey popped up, Alex Call found UVa.'s first hit, a single into the center-field gap. She blasted the three-run homer in game one that proved to be the difference for the 'Hoos.

M2 | Virginia Tech 3, Virginia 0

After a one-run first frame, the Hokies attached two runs in the second. Virginia Tech has six hits through two frames — double its total from the entirety of game one.

T2 | Virginia Tech 3, Virginia 0

After Lynch hit a 2-0 pitch into right field to place herself and Foster into second and third, respectively, Chatfield tripled the Hokies' lead with a two-RBI single through the left side of the infield. Virginia Tech now has a three-run advantage.

T2 | Virginia Tech 1, Virginia 0

Addison Foster strikes again. After a leadoff single to kick the game off, the center fielder singled into shallow right, a bit west of the right-field line. The Hokies have one aboard with two outs in the second.

T2 | Virginia Tech 1, Virginia 0

#Hokies cornered into two quick outs. 0-1 grounder from Gaby Mizelle, then Annika Rohs grounded out to short on her first pitch.

E1 | Virginia Tech 1, Virginia 0

Jaiden Griffith cajoled a five-pitch walk, but the Cavaliers mustered no other baserunners from there. VT starter Bree Carrico made it through the first frame in 15 pitches. Meanwhile, UVa.'s Courtney Layne sits at 36 pitches through one.

M1 | Virginia Tech 1, Virginia 0

The Hokies plated one in the opening frame. Foster singled, stole second and made her way around via a wild pitch and throwing error. Three hits for Virginia Tech in the opening frame. That equaled its total from yesterday's whole game.

T1 | Virginia Tech 1, Virginia 0

Hokies catcher Zoe Yaeger knocked a two-out single into the right-field gap to place runners at the corners. Of note: Virginia Tech is 1-for-3 with runners on base today, though it's worked three hits off Cavaliers starter Courtney Layne in 0.2 frames.

T1 | Virginia Tech 1, Virginia 0

Virginia Tech third baseman Jordan lynch watched strike three. Foster moved to third off a wild pitch and scored off a throwing error by Virginia catcher Reagan Hickey, who placed the ball a smidge too high. The Hokies are up one.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Foster snatched second. The throw wasn't remotely in time, though it careened off her leg. #Hokies

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Virginia Tech center fielder Addison Foster pushed a single into the left-field gap. We're underway for game two.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: RHP Bree Carrico