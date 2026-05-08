LIVE UPDATES - No. 15 Virginia Tech Softball vs. Virginia, ACC Tournament Quarterfinal

No. 15 Virginia Tech — the third-seed in this year's ACC Tournament — challenges sixth-seed Virginia in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

B2 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Another stunner of a play. Hylton leaned over and snagged a one-handed grab as she fell.

M2 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Wow. Remarkable 4-3 double play. After a pop-up, UVa. second baseman Alex Call was outed trying to go back to first.

E1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Nora Abromavage fouled out on the first-base side to end the frame.

B1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Virginia Tech has runners at the corners. Addison Foster knocked an infield single and dashed to first. She stole second and advanced to third on a grounder. Michelle Chatfield also put up a full-count walk.

M1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

The Hokies escaped the jam with another strikeout plus a flyout. Virginia strands two. Addison Foster, Jordan Lynch and Kylie Aldridge are up for Virginia Tech.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Eaton stole second, but Virginia Tech found its first out when Mazzarone struck out Cabral on a 1-2 count. It'll need two more to escape the jam. There are runners currently on second and third for Virginia.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Only two of Mazzarone's first eight pitches have gone for strikes. Macee Eaton drew a five-pitch walk, and Hylton advanced to third on a wild pitch — on the same play.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Hylton smashed one into left and advanced to second. It's credited as a fielding error by Hokies shortstop Annika Rohs.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Virginia Tech starter Emma Mazzarone fires off a first-pitch ball to Virginia shortstop Jade Hylton, and we're under way at Palmer Park. #Hokies

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone