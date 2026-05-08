LIVE UPDATES - No. 15 Virginia Tech Softball vs. Virginia, ACC Tournament Quarterfinal
No. 15 Virginia Tech — the third-seed in this year's ACC Tournament — challenges sixth-seed Virginia in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
B2 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Another stunner of a play. Hylton leaned over and snagged a one-handed grab as she fell.
M2 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Wow. Remarkable 4-3 double play. After a pop-up, UVa. second baseman Alex Call was outed trying to go back to first.
E1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Nora Abromavage fouled out on the first-base side to end the frame.
B1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Virginia Tech has runners at the corners. Addison Foster knocked an infield single and dashed to first. She stole second and advanced to third on a grounder. Michelle Chatfield also put up a full-count walk.
M1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
The Hokies escaped the jam with another strikeout plus a flyout. Virginia strands two. Addison Foster, Jordan Lynch and Kylie Aldridge are up for Virginia Tech.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Eaton stole second, but Virginia Tech found its first out when Mazzarone struck out Cabral on a 1-2 count. It'll need two more to escape the jam. There are runners currently on second and third for Virginia.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Only two of Mazzarone's first eight pitches have gone for strikes. Macee Eaton drew a five-pitch walk, and Hylton advanced to third on a wild pitch — on the same play.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Hylton smashed one into left and advanced to second. It's credited as a fielding error by Hokies shortstop Annika Rohs.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Virginia Tech starter Emma Mazzarone fires off a first-pitch ball to Virginia shortstop Jade Hylton, and we're under way at Palmer Park. #Hokies
Pre-Game
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- Addison Foster - Center Fielder
- Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
- Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player
- Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
- Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
- Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
- Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
- Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
- Annika Rohs - Shortstop
Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05