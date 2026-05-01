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LIVE UPDATES - No. 17 Virginia Tech Softball vs. Syracuse, Game One Score

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Thomas Hughes|
Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech softball contends with Syracuse in the first contest of a three-game set, its last of the regular season. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

T2 | Virginia Tech 5, Syracuse 0

Not ideal for Jackson. She plunked Abromavage on her first at-bat. Michelle Chatfield now steps up to the dish with one aboard.

T2 | Virginia Tech 5, Syracuse 0

That was quick. After sending her first pitch foul, Jordan Lynch tanked the second over the left-field wall for a three-run boost. Syracuse, now down five, is turning to Sydney Jackson in the circle.

T2 | Virginia Tech 2, Syracuse 0

Virginia Tech has two in scoring position with one out. Addison Foster pushed a single that was low and went through the outfield, advancing Annika Rohs to third. The attempted throw to get Rohs out was awry, allowing Foster to get to second.

M1 | Virginia Tech 2, Syracuse 0

The Hokies plated two runs in the frame. Nora Abromavage scored Foster with a full-count double to left, and Michelle Chatfield lifted a sacrifice fly to score Jordan Lynch.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Syracuse 0

Virginia Tech center fielder Addison Foster reached on a fielding error on her payoff pitch to start the game.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

  1. Addison Foster - Center Fielder
  2. Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
  3. Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
  4. Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
  5. Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
  6. Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player
  7. Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
  8. Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
  9. Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: RHP Bree Carrico

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Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.

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