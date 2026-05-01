LIVE UPDATES - No. 17 Virginia Tech Softball vs. Syracuse, Game One Score
Virginia Tech softball contends with Syracuse in the first contest of a three-game set, its last of the regular season. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
T2 | Virginia Tech 5, Syracuse 0
Not ideal for Jackson. She plunked Abromavage on her first at-bat. Michelle Chatfield now steps up to the dish with one aboard.
T2 | Virginia Tech 5, Syracuse 0
That was quick. After sending her first pitch foul, Jordan Lynch tanked the second over the left-field wall for a three-run boost. Syracuse, now down five, is turning to Sydney Jackson in the circle.
T2 | Virginia Tech 2, Syracuse 0
Virginia Tech has two in scoring position with one out. Addison Foster pushed a single that was low and went through the outfield, advancing Annika Rohs to third. The attempted throw to get Rohs out was awry, allowing Foster to get to second.
M1 | Virginia Tech 2, Syracuse 0
The Hokies plated two runs in the frame. Nora Abromavage scored Foster with a full-count double to left, and Michelle Chatfield lifted a sacrifice fly to score Jordan Lynch.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Syracuse 0
Virginia Tech center fielder Addison Foster reached on a fielding error on her payoff pitch to start the game.
Pre-Game
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- Addison Foster - Center Fielder
- Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
- Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
- Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
- Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
- Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player
- Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
- Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
- Annika Rohs - Shortstop
Starting Pitcher: RHP Bree Carrico
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05