LIVE UPDATES - No. 17 Virginia Tech Softball vs. Syracuse, Game One Score

Virginia Tech softball contends with Syracuse in the first contest of a three-game set, its last of the regular season. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

T2 | Virginia Tech 5, Syracuse 0

Not ideal for Jackson. She plunked Abromavage on her first at-bat. Michelle Chatfield now steps up to the dish with one aboard.

T2 | Virginia Tech 5, Syracuse 0

That was quick. After sending her first pitch foul, Jordan Lynch tanked the second over the left-field wall for a three-run boost. Syracuse, now down five, is turning to Sydney Jackson in the circle.

T2 | Virginia Tech 2, Syracuse 0

Virginia Tech has two in scoring position with one out. Addison Foster pushed a single that was low and went through the outfield, advancing Annika Rohs to third. The attempted throw to get Rohs out was awry, allowing Foster to get to second.

M1 | Virginia Tech 2, Syracuse 0

The Hokies plated two runs in the frame. Nora Abromavage scored Foster with a full-count double to left, and Michelle Chatfield lifted a sacrifice fly to score Jordan Lynch.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Syracuse 0

Virginia Tech center fielder Addison Foster reached on a fielding error on her payoff pitch to start the game.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: RHP Bree Carrico