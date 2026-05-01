Virginia Tech Softball Prepares For Final ACC Series of 2026 Season Against Syracuse

For the final time in 2026, Virginia Tech softball plays an ACC series. The Hokies are set to contest Syracuse in a three-game series starting Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

To frame the stakes of the contest, the No. 17 Hokies (41-9, 15-6 ACC) are situated in a similar proposition to their series against Syracuse two seasons ago: Win the series to keep regional hopes alive. That year, Virginia Tech lost the series, a key reason in what kept the Hokies from hosting a regional.

This time around, Virginia Tech enters the stretch run with several struggles. The Hokies dropped two of three to Georgia Tech to lose the series, then sustained a 10-9 loss against Liberty three days later. Virginia Tech fell behind 10-4 entering the bottom of the seventh, and though it mounted a five-run charge in the bottom of the frame, it could not supplant the Flames.

However, Virginia Tech bounced back with a sweep of North Carolina. Two years ago, the Orange (18-23, 4-15 ACC) claimed their two wins thanks to two complete-game efforts from then-senior Lindsey Hendrix. Hendrix delivered 14 innings of nine-hit, three-run (one earned) ball in Syracuse's 2-1 series win.

However, in her absence, Syracuse has turned to a two-headed pitching approach. Senior arm Madison Knight and junior Julianna Verni have anchored the Orange's pitching. Of the 265.2 innings Syracuse has thrown this season, Knight and Verni have manned the circle for 209 2/3 of those outs.

Through 41 contests, Knight holds a 4.47 ERA, a 1.54 whip and a 9-9 record. She has pitched eight complete games. Verni has pitched four complete outings and holds a 5.28 ERA with a 1.70 WHIP.

In relief, Syracuse features senior Jackie Pengel (32.1 IP, 4.98 ERA, 1.70 WHIP), senior Rose Cano (11.1 IP, 6.18 ERA, 1.76 WHIP) and sophomore Sydney Jackson (12.1 IP, 11.35 ERA, 3.41 WHIP).

Like Virginia Tech, Syracuse partook in the Gamecock Invitational. While the Hokies went a perfect 5-0, the Orange sustained two losses, falling to Binghamton 5-1 in the season opener and losing to then-No. 12 South Carolina in a 15-2 five-inning run-rule.

The Orange only possesses one hitter above the .300 batting average mark: infielder Jadyn Burney's .321 clip. In contrast, Virginia Tech has eight hitters above that mark, with two — third baseman Jordan Lynch (.434) and Addison Foster (.417) hitting at a .400-plus rate. Seven of Virginia Tech's mainstay starters possess a higher than .321 average at the plate, making this weekend's contest about taking care of business against an inferior opponent. The Hokies currently rank No. 21 in the NCAA's Rating Performance Index (RPI). In contrast, Syracuse ranks far below at No. 132.

That gap extends to pitching, too, where Virginia Tech has been superb. Redshirt sophomore Bree Carrico boasts the best earned run average in the ACC with a 1.70 mark. In 98 2/3 innings, she has only allowed 68 hits and 24 earned runs while striking out 114. Junior arm Emma Mazzarone, who will presumably start Friday and Sunday, also boasts a 3.17 ERA.

In 110 1/3 frames of work, she has struck out a team-high 141 batters, though she has allowed 77 walks. Her batting average allowed clip of .185 is the best on the team. Virginia Tech also has a tertiary option in Avery Layton. Layton has pitched 60 2/3 frames, currently holding a 3.23 ERA across 19 appearances.

Syracuse has sustained four sweeps in league play at the hands of Florida State, Louisville, NC State and Virginia, though its series against the Wolfpack and Cavaliers were shortened. Should the Orange lose a game to the Hokies, they are automatically eliminated since, at best, they tie with N.C. State and lose via head-to-head.

Syracuse lost its first seven games in league play, and its only series win this season came against Boston College with a 4-1 game one victory and a 6-4 nine-inning slugfest win in game two. The Orange enters this weekend's tilt against the Hokies having lost five of their last six in conference play.

Here's how the weekend slate pans out:

Friday, May 1: 2 p.m. ET, ACCNX (rescheduled from 3 p.m.)

2 p.m. ET, ACCNX (rescheduled from 3 p.m.) Saturday, May 2: 1 p.m. ET, ACCNX

1 p.m. ET, ACCNX Sunday, May 3: 12 p.m. ET, ACCNX