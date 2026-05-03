LIVE UPDATES - No. 17 Virginia Tech Softball vs. Syracuse, Game Three Score

Virginia Tech wraps up its series against Syracuse at 12 p.m. ET, looking for its second straight series sweep. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

E4 | Virginia Tech 9, Syracuse 1

Avery Layton, who entered to start the fourth, escaped some danger with some stellar pitching. After plunking Kiara Bellido to load the bases, she set down her next two batters with a pair of strikeouts swinging. Now to T5.

T4 | Virginia Tech 9, Syracuse 1

That's a lot of runs. Michelle Chatfield zipped a two-RBI double down the left-field line that scored Foster and Lynch. Then, Aldridge went yard to plate herself and Chatfield. All of a sudden, Virginia Tech is threatening to enact its fourth run-rule in the last six games.

T4 | Virginia Tech 5, Syracuse 1

Jordan Lynch knocked a second into shallow left and advanced to second on the throw. Runners at second and third for the #Hokies.

T4 | Virginia Tech 4, Syracuse 1

Zoe Yaeger was 1-for-9 against Syracuse this series prior to her last at-bat. She went yard over the scoreboard in left.

T4 | Virginia Tech 3, Syracuse 1

Rachel Castine tanked a solo shot to straightaway center. The Hokies now lead by two.

E3 | Virginia Tech 2, Syracuse 1

Vanessa Flores grounded into a 1-6-3 double play. Rachel Castine is up for the Hokies when we come back.

B3 | Virginia Tech 2, Syracuse 1

Syracuse slashed the lead in half. Virginia Tech is now having a meeting at the circle. The Orange's Jadyn Burney zipped a single down the left field line that scored Gabby Lantier. The tying run currently stands at second.

M3 | Virginia Tech 2, Syracuse 0

Michelle Chatfield drew a two-out walk after Abromavage's jack, but she was left on after Kylie Aldridge grounded into a 4-3 play.

T3 | Virginia Tech 2, Syracuse 0

The Orange found two outs, but Nora Abromavage then sent a two-run shot over the right-field wall.

E2 | Virginia Tech 0, Syracuse 0

Still zero-all as we head to the third. Mazzarone retired the side in order. Annika Rohs is first up for the Hokies in the third, then it's back to the top of the order with Foster and Jordan Lynch.

M2 | Virginia Tech 0, Syracuse 0

Virginia Tech placed a runner on third, though it couldn't capitalize. Rachel Castine hit a one-out single to right, advanced to second on a passed ball and moved to third on a Yaeger flyout. She was stranded on a Gaby Mizelle flyout.

E1 | Virginia Tech 0, Syracuse 0

Mazzarone conceded a two-out walk and wild pitch, but she made it through the opening frame in 15 pitches. Kylie Aldridge, Rachel Castine and Zoe Yaeger are up for Virginia Tech.

M1 | Virginia Tech 0, Syracuse 0

Virginia Tech is 0-for-3 with runners on base through a frame. Verni made it through four Hokies batters in 16 pitches.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Syracuse 0

Syracuse retired the lead runner (Foster) on a fielder's choice after yielding a walk. Nora Abromavage is now up at the dish with one out.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Syracuse 0

Syracuse starter Julianna Verni fires a first-pitch strike to Virginia Tech's Addison Foster, and we're underway.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Michelle Chatfield- First Baseman Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone