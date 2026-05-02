LIVE UPDATES - No. 17 Virginia Tech Softball vs. Syracuse, Game Two Score

Virginia Tech softball squares off against Syracuse in the second game of the three-contest set at 1 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

E2 | Syracuse 2, Virginia Tech 0

Mazzarone counters in kind with a 1-2-3 frame of her own. Annika Rohs, Addison Foster and Jordan Lynch are due up for the Hokies.

M2 | Syracuse 2, Virginia Tech 0

1-2-3 frame. Knight carved through the Hokies' 6-7-8 hitters in only 11 pitches.

B1 | Syracuse 2, Virginia Tech 0

Two scored for Syracuse. Castine bobbled the ball, tossed it to first, but the hit wasn't in time. Neither were the throws to home plate and third.

B1 | Virginia Tech 0, Syracuse 0

Back-to-back K's for Emma Mazzarone.

B1 | Virginia Tech 0, Syracuse 0

Vanessa Flores pushed a single into the right-center gap, and just like that, the bases are loaded. Virginia Tech's infield came to the circle to talk with Mazzarone. The Hokies are in trouble and have not found an out in this frame.

M1 | Virginia Tech 0, Syracuse 0

Michelle Chatfield flew out to straightaway center to close out the frame. That's the first frame in this series where the Hokies couldn't score.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Syracuse 0

Both players got up after the collision. Tulua took a shot to the face when Bellido’s leg caught her on the play. Both remain in the game.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Syracuse 0

Collision near the Hokies' dugout between Syracuse catcher Kiara Bellido and first baseman Kaimi Tulua; both were trying to track down a foul ball. Neither player has gotten up yet.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Syracuse 0

Two outs. Kylie Aldridge reached first on a fielder's choice knock to short. Abromavage was forced out. Runners at the corners for the #Hokies.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Syracuse 0

Jordan Lynch fouled out to the third-base side, but Foster stole second and Abromavage drew a five-pitch walk. Virginia Tech now has runners on first and second base.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Syracuse 0

Leadoff single, Addison Foster. Jordan Lynch is now up to the dish.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Syracuse 0

Syracuse pitcher Madison Knight fires off a first-pitch strike to Addison Foster, and we're underway.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Kylie Aldridge - Shortstop* Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Annika Rohs - Designated Player*

* - Aldridge typically plays designated player. Putting her in short in the lineup allows for a loophole that enables Emma Mazzarone to pinch-hit. Aldridge will play DP, while Rohs plays at shortstop.

Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone