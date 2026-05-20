LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Baseball vs. Notre Dame, 2026 ACC Tournament Second Round
Virginia Tech baseball kicks off its stint in the ACC Tournament today; the 7-seed Hokies take on 10-seed Notre Dame at 5 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
T1 | Notre Dame 4, Virginia Tech 0
Sacrifice fly for out two. Grube launched the ball to home; was on point but not in time. The Fighting Irish now ahead by four.
T1 | Notre Dame 3, Virginia Tech 0
Mason Barth draws a five-pitch walk off Eisenreich. The bases are loaded.
T1 | Notre Dame 3, Virginia Tech 0
Notre Dame has three runs before an out has been recorded. Fighting Irish catcher Mark Quatrini pulled one 410 feet to left center. Grim's ERA has ballooned up to 7.09 as a result.
T1 | Notre Dame 1, Virginia Tech 0
And Notre Dame's already on the board. Two-hole hitter Bino Watters drilled a double that sailed down the right-field line, and Berkland scored from first. Just 10 pitches in, the Fighting Irish have the lead.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Notre Dame 0
Drew Berkland drew a seven-pitch leadoff walk off Virginia Tech starter Ethan Grim, and we're underway in Charlotte.
Pre-Game
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- Sam Grube - Right Fielder
- Ethan Gibson - First Baseman
- Henry Cooke - Catcher
- Ethan Ball - Second Baseman
- Hudson Lutterman - Designated Hitter
- Sam Gates - Center Fielder
- Nick Locurto - Left Fielder
- Pete Daniel - Shortstop
- Owen Petrich - Third Bsaeman
Starting Pitcher: RHP Ethan Grim
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05