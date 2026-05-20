LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Baseball vs. Notre Dame, 2026 ACC Tournament Second Round

Virginia Tech baseball kicks off its stint in the ACC Tournament today; the 7-seed Hokies take on 10-seed Notre Dame at 5 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

T1 | Notre Dame 4, Virginia Tech 0

Sacrifice fly for out two. Grube launched the ball to home; was on point but not in time. The Fighting Irish now ahead by four.

T1 | Notre Dame 3, Virginia Tech 0

Mason Barth draws a five-pitch walk off Eisenreich. The bases are loaded.

T1 | Notre Dame 3, Virginia Tech 0

Notre Dame has three runs before an out has been recorded. Fighting Irish catcher Mark Quatrini pulled one 410 feet to left center. Grim's ERA has ballooned up to 7.09 as a result.

T1 | Notre Dame 1, Virginia Tech 0

And Notre Dame's already on the board. Two-hole hitter Bino Watters drilled a double that sailed down the right-field line, and Berkland scored from first. Just 10 pitches in, the Fighting Irish have the lead.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Notre Dame 0

Drew Berkland drew a seven-pitch leadoff walk off Virginia Tech starter Ethan Grim, and we're underway in Charlotte.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

Sam Grube - Right Fielder Ethan Gibson - First Baseman Henry Cooke - Catcher Ethan Ball - Second Baseman Hudson Lutterman - Designated Hitter Sam Gates - Center Fielder Nick Locurto - Left Fielder Pete Daniel - Shortstop Owen Petrich - Third Bsaeman

Starting Pitcher: RHP Ethan Grim