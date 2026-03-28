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LIVE UPDATES: Virginia Tech Baseball vs. Stanford, Game 2

Virginia Tech vs Stanford Live Scoring Updates: Game 2. Read more below
Josh Poslusny|
Brendan Yagesh delivers a pitch vs Stanford in 2026.
Brendan Yagesh delivers a pitch vs Stanford in 2026. | Virginia Tech Athletic

Following a tough 9-7 loss to Stanford on Friday, the Hokies return to English field looking to rebound and even the series with Brett Renfrow on the mound.

Staring for Virginia Tech:

1. Sam Grube
2. Pete Daniel
3. Ethan Ball
4. Hudson Lutterman
5. Nick Locurto
6. Sam Gates
7. Owen Petrich
8. Henry Cooke
9. Ethan Gibson

SP - Brett Renfrow

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Josh Poslusny
JOSH POSLUSNY

Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.

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