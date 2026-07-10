Red Sox vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 10

The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets have been two of the most disappointing teams in baseball this season, and now the two clubs will face each other in an interleague series over the weekend.

As disappointing as both teams have been, the Red Sox are riding a six-game win streak heading into the weekend, and the Mets have racked up a pair of victories.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's opener.

Red Sox vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Red Sox +1.5 (-196)

Mets -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline

Red Sox +114

Mets -134

Total

OVER 7.5 (-114)

UNDER 7.5 (-106)

Red Sox vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Boston: Sonny Gray, RHP (10-1, 2.61 ERA)

New York: Nolan McLean, RHP (6-5, 3.73 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 10

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Red Sox record: 43-48

Mets record: 40-54

Red Sox vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Nolan McLean UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (+115) via DraftKings

The Red Sox have struggled when facing right-handed pitchers all season long, ranking 28th amongst all teams in wRC+ against righties. They have a tough matchup in Nolan McLean tonight, who has an xBA of .214 and an xERA of 3.41. At plus-money, I love that we can bet on the Mets' starter to go UNDER 1.5 earned runs.

Red Sox vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

The UNDER is the bet to make in tonight's game. We have a great pitching matchup ahead of us when Gray (2.61 ERA) takes on McLean (3.73 ERA). Not only that, but both offenses have been bad in 2026.

The two offenses rank 26th and 28th in wRC+ when facing right-handed pitchers this season. The time to bet on either team is when they're facing a lefty starter, but with tonight being a battle of righties, let's go ahead and bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-106) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can get $350 in bonus bets . Create your new FanDuel account today, bet $5 for seven straight days and get $350 in bonus bets back.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!