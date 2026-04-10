LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs No. 23 Boston College Baseball, Game One Score
E3, BC leads 2-1:
A lead-off walk and a pair of singles allowed Boston College to plate a run and put runners on second and third with nobody out. Logan Eisenreich induced a double-play ball and struck out Luke Gallo to end the inning and limit the damage.
M3, Tied 1-1:
The Hokies were unable to take advantage of a third-inning lead-off double from Nick Locurto, as Ethan Ball, Sam Grube and Hudson Lutterman went down in order behind him.
E2, Tied 1-1:
Boston College evened the game in the second inning with a pair of hits and a walk. A one-out RBI double from Gunnar Johnson scored Carter Henrickson from first base. Logan Eisenreich was able to limit further damage, getting the second out with a throw home and forcing a groundout to end the inning.
M2, VT leads 1-0:
A pair of singles from Henry Cooke and Pete Daniel got the inning started, but the Hokies were unable to bring a run across the plate, as Ethan Gibson, Sam Gates and Owen Petrich all went down in order to end the frame.
E1, VT leads 1-0:
In his first start of the season, Logan Eisenreich worked around a two-out walk to toss a scoreless frame and preserve the Virginia Tech lead.
M1, VT leads 1-0:
Ethan Ball has continued a recent hot streak, blasting a one-out, solo home run that traveled 438 feet. It was the Hokies' only hit of the inning, but it gives them a 1-0 lead after the game's opening frame.
Pregame
Virginia Tech and Boston College face off for the first of three weekend matchups on Friday at 3:00. Games one and three will be in Chestnut Hill, with game two being held in the Red Sox' Fenway Park in downtown Boston.
How Virginia Tech will line up:
SP - Logan Eisenreich
1. Nick Locurto - DH
2. Ethan Ball - 2B
3. Sam Grube - RF
4. Hudson Lutterman - LF
5. Henry Cooke - C
6. Pete Daniel - SS
7. Ethan Gibson - 1B
8. Sam Gates - CF
9. Owen Petrich - 3B
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.