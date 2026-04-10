LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs No. 23 Boston College Baseball, Game One Score

E3, BC leads 2-1:

A lead-off walk and a pair of singles allowed Boston College to plate a run and put runners on second and third with nobody out. Logan Eisenreich induced a double-play ball and struck out Luke Gallo to end the inning and limit the damage.

M3, Tied 1-1:

The Hokies were unable to take advantage of a third-inning lead-off double from Nick Locurto, as Ethan Ball, Sam Grube and Hudson Lutterman went down in order behind him.

E2, Tied 1-1:

Boston College evened the game in the second inning with a pair of hits and a walk. A one-out RBI double from Gunnar Johnson scored Carter Henrickson from first base. Logan Eisenreich was able to limit further damage, getting the second out with a throw home and forcing a groundout to end the inning.

M2, VT leads 1-0:

A pair of singles from Henry Cooke and Pete Daniel got the inning started, but the Hokies were unable to bring a run across the plate, as Ethan Gibson, Sam Gates and Owen Petrich all went down in order to end the frame.

E1, VT leads 1-0:

In his first start of the season, Logan Eisenreich worked around a two-out walk to toss a scoreless frame and preserve the Virginia Tech lead.

M1, VT leads 1-0:

Ethan Ball has continued a recent hot streak, blasting a one-out, solo home run that traveled 438 feet. It was the Hokies' only hit of the inning, but it gives them a 1-0 lead after the game's opening frame.

Pregame

Virginia Tech and Boston College face off for the first of three weekend matchups on Friday at 3:00. Games one and three will be in Chestnut Hill, with game two being held in the Red Sox' Fenway Park in downtown Boston.

How Virginia Tech will line up:

SP - Logan Eisenreich

1. Nick Locurto - DH

2. Ethan Ball - 2B

3. Sam Grube - RF

4. Hudson Lutterman - LF

5. Henry Cooke - C

6. Pete Daniel - SS

7. Ethan Gibson - 1B

8. Sam Gates - CF

9. Owen Petrich - 3B