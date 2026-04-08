Orioles vs. White Sox Prediction and Odds: Bet on Chicago to Pull Off Afternoon Upset

The Baltimore Orioles are a win away from sweeping the Chicago White Sox, and with a win, they'll get their record back to .500 at 6-6, which will be good enough for second place in the AL East.

Meanwhile, the White Sox are looking to avoid getting swept right after pulling off the 3-0 sweep against the defending American League champions.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for today's matinee matchup.

Orioles vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles -1.5 (+110)

White Sox +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline

Orioles -160

White Sox +135

Total

OVER 7.5 (-105)

UNDER 7.5 (-115)

Orioles vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Kyle Bradish, RHP (0-2, 6.23 ERA)

Chicago: Sean Burke, RHP (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Orioles vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 8

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): MASN, Chicago Sports Network

Orioles record: 5-6

White Sox record: 4-7

Orioles vs. White Sox Best Prop Bet

Sean Burke 6+ Strikeouts (-140)

I'm big on Sean burke, who struck out seven batters when he faced the Blue Jays in his most recent start, a team that has recently been one of the best lineups in baseball when it comes to not striking out. Now, he gets to face an Orioles team that has the seventh-highest strikeout rate this season at 26.5%.

Orioles vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm backing the White Sox as home underdogs this afternoon:

I don't think the White Sox deserve to be this big of a home underdog this afternoon. Sean Burke gets the start for the White Sox, and I'm high on the young pitcher. He's coming off a performance where he allowed just one earned run while striking out seven batters across six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Kyle Bradish for the Orioles has gotten off to a rough start this season. He is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA. That's not good enough for me to think Baltimore is a deserving road favorite.

Pick: White Sox +135 via BetMGM

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