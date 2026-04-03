LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Miami Hurricanes Baseball, Game One Score
After a dominant 13-5 win at Radford, Virginia Tech has travelled down south to Coral Gables, Florida to take on the Hurricanes in a best-of-three series. Game on is at 7:00 PM on ACCNX. Live scoring updates can be found below.
Here's how the Hokies will lineup:
SP — Brendan Yagesh
1. Pete Daniel - SS
2. Ethan Ball - 2B
3. Sam Grube - RF
4. Henry Cooke - C
5. Nick Locurto - LF
6. Hudson Lutterman - DH
7. Sam Gates - CF
8. Ethan Gibson - 1B
9. Owen Petritch - 3B
M1, VT leads 1-0:
A four-pitch, lead-off walk by Pete Daniel allowed Ethan Ball to hit a triple to immediately give Virginia Tech a 1-0 lead in the first. Sam Grube, Henry Cooke and Nick Locurto were all unable to bring in Ball from third.
E1, VT leads 1-0:
Getting his third consecutive Friday start, Brendan Yagesh set the side down in order, finishing it off by snaring an Alex Sosa line-drive out of the air. He's at 14 pitches through the opening frame.
M2, VT leads 1-0:
Hudson Lutterman's lead-off single was not enough in the top of the second, as Sam Gates, Ethan Gibson and Owen Petrich all went down in order behind him, including a pair of strikeouts.
E2, Miami leads 5-1:
A lead-off home run from Derek Williams tied the game. Yagesh was able to get two of the next three batters out, but a two-out rally was started by Alonzo Alvarez with an infield single. Fabio Peralta tripled to clear the bases before Jake Ogden hit a 373 foot big fly to score himself and Peralta and give the Hurricanes a 5-1 lead.
M3, Miami leads 5-1:
The top of the Virginia Tech order went down on 13 pitches, with Pete Daniel striking out to lead-off the inning.
E3, Miami leads 14-1:
Miami puts up a nine spot in the third. Things got started off with a lead-off double, which was followed by a hit by pitch and an RBI single before Yagesh was able to get two consecutive outs. A pair of walks loaded the bases and walked in a run before Danny Lazaro took over, failing to get an out.
A wild pitch followed by an intentional walk gave Alex Sosa a bases-loaded opportunity to drive a two-rbi single to right-center field. Another walk loaded the bases before Aiden Robertson entered the game and gave up a grand slam to Brylan West, making Miami's lead 14-1.
M4, Miami leads 14-1:
Virginia Tech got a two-out, full-count single from Hudson Lutterman, but they were unable to generate anything beyond that, going scoreless for their third consecutive frame.
E4, Miami leads 16-1:
Miami added another pair of runs with a one-out homer from Alonzo Alverez. Fabio Peralta followed up with a double and then scored on Daniel Cuvet's two out double. Jacob Exum entered the game to get the third out of the frame.
M5, Miami leads 16-1:
A one-out double from Owen Petrich wasn't enough to get the Hokies on the board in the fifth. They have gone scoreless in four consecutive innings after starting the game with a run in the first.
Miami pitcher Rob Evans is at 85 pitches through five innings.
E5, Miami leads 19-1:
Miami plates another trio of runs on two hits. An RBI single from Dylan Dubovik put runners on the corners after the first two batters of the inning walked. A pair of wild pitches and a single allowed both Dubovik and Mason Greenhouse to score and extend the Hurricane lead.
M6, Miami leads 19-1:
Nick Locurto was able to put together a strong at-bat, leading to a full-count, two-out single. That would be the only action for the Hokies in the sixth though, as they continue a five inning streak without scoring.
E6, Miami leads 19-1:
Jake Wise took the bump in the sixth and tossed a scoreless frame to take us to the seventh. Virginia Tech will need to score at least nine runs to avoid a run-rule at the middle of the inning.
FINAL: Miami wins 19-1:
Virginia Tech got a two-out walk from Willie Hurt to keep the game alive, but Treyson Hughes struck out swinging to end the game.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.