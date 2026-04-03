LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Miami Hurricanes Baseball, Game One Score

After a dominant 13-5 win at Radford, Virginia Tech has travelled down south to Coral Gables, Florida to take on the Hurricanes in a best-of-three series. Game on is at 7:00 PM on ACCNX. Live scoring updates can be found below.

Here's how the Hokies will lineup:

SP — Brendan Yagesh

1. Pete Daniel - SS

2. Ethan Ball - 2B

3. Sam Grube - RF

4. Henry Cooke - C

5. Nick Locurto - LF

6. Hudson Lutterman - DH

7. Sam Gates - CF

8. Ethan Gibson - 1B

9. Owen Petritch - 3B

M1, VT leads 1-0:

A four-pitch, lead-off walk by Pete Daniel allowed Ethan Ball to hit a triple to immediately give Virginia Tech a 1-0 lead in the first. Sam Grube, Henry Cooke and Nick Locurto were all unable to bring in Ball from third.

E1, VT leads 1-0:

Getting his third consecutive Friday start, Brendan Yagesh set the side down in order, finishing it off by snaring an Alex Sosa line-drive out of the air. He's at 14 pitches through the opening frame.

M2, VT leads 1-0:

Hudson Lutterman's lead-off single was not enough in the top of the second, as Sam Gates, Ethan Gibson and Owen Petrich all went down in order behind him, including a pair of strikeouts.

E2, Miami leads 5-1:

A lead-off home run from Derek Williams tied the game. Yagesh was able to get two of the next three batters out, but a two-out rally was started by Alonzo Alvarez with an infield single. Fabio Peralta tripled to clear the bases before Jake Ogden hit a 373 foot big fly to score himself and Peralta and give the Hurricanes a 5-1 lead.

M3, Miami leads 5-1:

The top of the Virginia Tech order went down on 13 pitches, with Pete Daniel striking out to lead-off the inning.

E3, Miami leads 14-1:

Miami puts up a nine spot in the third. Things got started off with a lead-off double, which was followed by a hit by pitch and an RBI single before Yagesh was able to get two consecutive outs. A pair of walks loaded the bases and walked in a run before Danny Lazaro took over, failing to get an out.

A wild pitch followed by an intentional walk gave Alex Sosa a bases-loaded opportunity to drive a two-rbi single to right-center field. Another walk loaded the bases before Aiden Robertson entered the game and gave up a grand slam to Brylan West, making Miami's lead 14-1.

M4, Miami leads 14-1:

Virginia Tech got a two-out, full-count single from Hudson Lutterman, but they were unable to generate anything beyond that, going scoreless for their third consecutive frame.

E4, Miami leads 16-1:

Miami added another pair of runs with a one-out homer from Alonzo Alverez. Fabio Peralta followed up with a double and then scored on Daniel Cuvet's two out double. Jacob Exum entered the game to get the third out of the frame.

M5, Miami leads 16-1:

A one-out double from Owen Petrich wasn't enough to get the Hokies on the board in the fifth. They have gone scoreless in four consecutive innings after starting the game with a run in the first.

Miami pitcher Rob Evans is at 85 pitches through five innings.

E5, Miami leads 19-1:

Miami plates another trio of runs on two hits. An RBI single from Dylan Dubovik put runners on the corners after the first two batters of the inning walked. A pair of wild pitches and a single allowed both Dubovik and Mason Greenhouse to score and extend the Hurricane lead.

M6, Miami leads 19-1:

Nick Locurto was able to put together a strong at-bat, leading to a full-count, two-out single. That would be the only action for the Hokies in the sixth though, as they continue a five inning streak without scoring.

E6, Miami leads 19-1:

Jake Wise took the bump in the sixth and tossed a scoreless frame to take us to the seventh. Virginia Tech will need to score at least nine runs to avoid a run-rule at the middle of the inning.

FINAL: Miami wins 19-1:

Virginia Tech got a two-out walk from Willie Hurt to keep the game alive, but Treyson Hughes struck out swinging to end the game.