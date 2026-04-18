Pregame

Virginia Tech will be looking to claim it's second ACC series win — and it's first in three weeks — against Pitt after they took game one in a decisive 11-6 victory.

Here's how the Hokies will line up:

SP — RHP Griffin Stieg

1. Pete Daniel - SS

2. Ethan Ball - 2B

3. Henry Cooke - C

4. Hudson Lutterman - LF

5. Sam Grube - RF

6. Nick Locurto - DH

7. Ethan Gibson - 1B

8. Owen Petrich - 3B

9. Sam Gates - CF