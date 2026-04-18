LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game Two Score
Pregame
Virginia Tech will be looking to claim it's second ACC series win — and it's first in three weeks — against Pitt after they took game one in a decisive 11-6 victory.
Here's how the Hokies will line up:
SP — RHP Griffin Stieg
1. Pete Daniel - SS
2. Ethan Ball - 2B
3. Henry Cooke - C
4. Hudson Lutterman - LF
5. Sam Grube - RF
6. Nick Locurto - DH
7. Ethan Gibson - 1B
8. Owen Petrich - 3B
9. Sam Gates - CF
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.