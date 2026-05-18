Three Thoughts The Day After Virginia Tech Softball's Season-Ending 7-2 Loss to No. 16 LSU

Sixty games later, Virginia Tech's 2026 season came to an end. After sustaining an 8-0 run-rule loss to No. 16 LSU — the Hokies' first time being run-ruled and shutout this year — they fell 7-2 to the Tigers in the regional final, failing to advance past regional play for the

A day after their elimination, here are three thoughts on the season at large and what awaits in the future.

Virginia Tech's season ends in the Regional Final in Baton Rouge. LSU 7, Virginia Tech 2



Thank you Hokie Nation for following along all season.#Hokies pic.twitter.com/sW7nIqGU2Z — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) May 17, 2026

No. 1: Though the pitching lapsed at times during the Baton Rouge Regional, Virginia Tech is well-set for the future.

The Hokies utilized four arms in the Baton Rouge Regional and surrendered 21 runs over the three-game slate — 15 to LSU (eight in Game 1, seven in Game 2) and six to Akron. The innings were spread between junior lefty Emma Mazzarone, redshirt freshman right-hander — and 2026 ACC Freshman of the Year — Bree Carrico, freshman righty Avery Layton and senior right-hander Sophie Kleiman.

Virginia Tech retains all three of its starting pitchers entering the 2026 season in Mazzarone (senior in 2027 season), Carrico (redshirt sophomore) and Layton (sophomore). Moreover, assuming that the Hokies can ward off any outgoing players to the transfer portal, they should also return freshman arm Addyson Fisher.

Virginia Tech graduates two arms in Kleiman and Cassie Grizzard; Grizzard manned the circle for one frame (during the Hokie Invite), while Kleiman took to the circle for 32.2 frames but only played in four games after March 29.

Per Virginia Tech's Signing Day article (Nov. 19, 2025), the Hokies will welcome two new pitchers from the high-school ranks: right-hander Angie Eakman (Mercer, Pa.) and right-hander Grace Swedarsky (Fishers, Ind.).

Eakman amassed 590 strikeouts in high school ball at Mercer Area High School and logged 153 strikeouts in travel ball. Meanwhile, Swedarsky was a First-Team All-State selection and led Hamilton Southeastern High School to an Indiana 4A State Championship. Through three seasons of high school ball, she's logged 709 strikeouts for a 1.24 ERA over 367 frames.

Here's how the eligibility would look like for the Hokies heading into the 2027 season:

LHP Emma Mazzarone (Sr.)

RHP Bree Carrico (r-So.)

RHP Avery Layton (So.)

LHP Addyson Fisher (So.)

RHP Angie Eakman (Fr.)

RHP Grace Swedarsky (Fr.)

No. 2: Virginia Tech returns seven of its nine starting hitters, though its situational hitting will need to take a leap to progress past regionals.

As a team, Virginia Tech mashed 573 hits and 108 home runs. The team will need to replace 106 of those knocks in the offseason and 26 home runs, accounting for the departures of designated player/catcher Kylie Aldridge and second baseman Rachel Castine, who returned for a fifth year thanks to a medical redshirt.

Virginia Tech still retains its top three hitters in third baseman Jordan Lynch (.414), center fielder Addison Foster (.410) and first baseman Michelle Chatfield.

Virginia Tech's situational hitting in regional play, however, will need to improve. The Hokies flew out 15 times against the Tigers and mustered just five hits in game two. Across the three-game slate, the Hokies went 3-for-22 when working with two outs, though their marks with runners in scoring position (6-for-13) and runners aboard (9-for-21) were solid. Both numbers, however, are inflated by Virginia Tech's superb final frame against Akron, when, with its backs against the wall, it responded with seven straight hits, logging a six-run frame that flipped the game for a 7-6 victory.

No. 3: Barring a deterring from historical precedent, next year will likely result in a top-25 team.

Though Virginia Tech's 2026 season ended in regionals for the fourth straight year, the campaign was still a success. The Hokies advanced to a program-record seventh consecutive NCAA Regional, made their first ACC title game since 2012 and set program records in hits, doubles, RBIs, runs, walks and sacrifice flies.

Virginia Tech passed the 100-homer mark for the fourth straight season, and its 49 wins were both the most under head coach Pete D'Amour and the most since the 2008 season — the same campaign where the Hokies, then spearheaded by Angela Tincher in the circle, made it to the Women's College World Series.

Barring a deterring from historical precedent, next year will be solid. Whether it reaches the apex that 2026 hit at times is yet to be determined, but Virginia Tech appears well-positioned for the future.