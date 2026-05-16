LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Softball vs. No. 16 LSU, NCAA Regional (Saturday)

Virginia Tech softball is back in action for Day 2 of the Baton Rouge Regional, squaring off with No. 16 LSU today at 1 p.m. ET (12 p.m. local time). Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

E3 | LSU 3, Virginia Tech 0

Layton circumnavigated the jam. To the fourth.

B3 | LSU 3, Virginia Tech 0

LSU coaxed back-to-back two-out singles from Layton. Runners on first and second for the Tigers.

M3 | LSU 3, Virginia Tech 0

The Hokies are hitless through three frames. In three frames, Cellura has thrown 26 strikes on 36 pitches.

E2 | LSU 3, Virginia Tech 0

LSU nearly had another hit that left the yard. Kylee Edwards hit a deep fly ball that Nora Abromavage snagged on the warning track. The Hokies enter the third in a three-run hole.

B2 | LSU 3, Virginia Tech 0

Lassiter pushed a deep sac fly that scored Lorenz. The Hokies have one out, down three.

B2 | LSU 2, Virginia Tech 0

LSU nearly went yard again, but Char Lorenz's knock laced foul. She still drew a six-pitch walk, though.

B2 | LSU 2, Virginia Tech 0

Maci Bergeron homered. The Hokies trail by two.

M2 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0

Virginia Tech couldn't cobble together anything beyond that. Yaeger ended the inning with a liner that went right into the glove of Tori Edwards.

T2 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0

LSU just lost a challenge. They tried to dispute that Michelle Chatfield reached on a throwing error, but the call stood. The Hokies have their first baserunner of the day.

E1 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0

Holy moly, Annika Rohs. Alix Franklin lined right into the Hokies shortstop's glove, and Rohs beat Jalia Lassiter back to the second-base bag for the unassisted double play. To the top of the second we go.

B1 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0

Two aboard for the Tigers. Kylee Edwards saw four straight balls for a free pass to first.

B1 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0

On the first pitch she saw, Lassiter singled to right near the right-field line. Leadoff single for LSU.

M1 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0

1-2-3 inning for Cece Cellura. She froze Castine for a strikeout looking to close out the frame.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0

Foster's bat caught the fourth pitch of the at-bat, but the blast couldn't leave the yard. LSU center fielder Jalia Lassiter snagged it on the warning track.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0

Cellura's already in a friendly count. Has Foster down 0-2.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0

LSU starting LHP Cece Cellura fires off a first-pitch strike to Virginia Tech's Addison Foster, and we're off.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone