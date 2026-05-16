LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Softball vs. No. 16 LSU, NCAA Regional (Saturday)
Virginia Tech softball is back in action for Day 2 of the Baton Rouge Regional, squaring off with No. 16 LSU today at 1 p.m. ET (12 p.m. local time). Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
E3 | LSU 3, Virginia Tech 0
Layton circumnavigated the jam. To the fourth.
B3 | LSU 3, Virginia Tech 0
LSU coaxed back-to-back two-out singles from Layton. Runners on first and second for the Tigers.
M3 | LSU 3, Virginia Tech 0
The Hokies are hitless through three frames. In three frames, Cellura has thrown 26 strikes on 36 pitches.
E2 | LSU 3, Virginia Tech 0
LSU nearly had another hit that left the yard. Kylee Edwards hit a deep fly ball that Nora Abromavage snagged on the warning track. The Hokies enter the third in a three-run hole.
B2 | LSU 3, Virginia Tech 0
Lassiter pushed a deep sac fly that scored Lorenz. The Hokies have one out, down three.
B2 | LSU 2, Virginia Tech 0
LSU nearly went yard again, but Char Lorenz's knock laced foul. She still drew a six-pitch walk, though.
B2 | LSU 2, Virginia Tech 0
Maci Bergeron homered. The Hokies trail by two.
M2 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0
Virginia Tech couldn't cobble together anything beyond that. Yaeger ended the inning with a liner that went right into the glove of Tori Edwards.
T2 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0
LSU just lost a challenge. They tried to dispute that Michelle Chatfield reached on a throwing error, but the call stood. The Hokies have their first baserunner of the day.
E1 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0
Holy moly, Annika Rohs. Alix Franklin lined right into the Hokies shortstop's glove, and Rohs beat Jalia Lassiter back to the second-base bag for the unassisted double play. To the top of the second we go.
B1 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0
Two aboard for the Tigers. Kylee Edwards saw four straight balls for a free pass to first.
B1 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0
On the first pitch she saw, Lassiter singled to right near the right-field line. Leadoff single for LSU.
M1 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0
1-2-3 inning for Cece Cellura. She froze Castine for a strikeout looking to close out the frame.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0
Foster's bat caught the fourth pitch of the at-bat, but the blast couldn't leave the yard. LSU center fielder Jalia Lassiter snagged it on the warning track.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0
Cellura's already in a friendly count. Has Foster down 0-2.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, LSU 0
LSU starting LHP Cece Cellura fires off a first-pitch strike to Virginia Tech's Addison Foster, and we're off.
Pre-Game
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- Addison Foster - Center Fielder
- Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
- Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
- Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player
- Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
- Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
- Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
- Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
- Annika Rohs - Shortstop
Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05