LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Softball vs. Radford

Virginia Tech softball travels to Radford to take on the Highlanders at 5 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

M1 | Virginia Tech 1, Radford 0

Jordan Lynch was hit by a pitch and advanced to first before stealing second. Stranded there off a Michelle Chatfield lineout.

T1 | Virginia Tech 1, Radford 0

Addison Foster went yard to center. The Hokies lead.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Radford 0

Radford fires a first-pitch strike and we’re underway.

Pre-Game

The Hokies’ starting lineup is as follows;

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: Avery Layton