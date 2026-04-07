Skip to main content
All Hokies

LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Softball vs. Radford

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Thomas Hughes|
Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech softball travels to Radford to take on the Highlanders at 5 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

M1 | Virginia Tech 1, Radford 0

Jordan Lynch was hit by a pitch and advanced to first before stealing second. Stranded there off a Michelle Chatfield lineout.

T1 | Virginia Tech 1, Radford 0

Addison Foster went yard to center. The Hokies lead.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Radford 0

Radford fires a first-pitch strike and we’re underway.

Pre-Game

The Hokies’ starting lineup is as follows;

  1. Addison Foster - Center Fielder
  2. Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
  3. Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
  4. Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
  5. Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
  6. Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player
  7. Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
  8. Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
  9. Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: Avery Layton

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.

Share on XFollow thomashughes_05
Home/Other Sports