LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Softball vs. Radford
Virginia Tech softball travels to Radford to take on the Highlanders at 5 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
M1 | Virginia Tech 1, Radford 0
Jordan Lynch was hit by a pitch and advanced to first before stealing second. Stranded there off a Michelle Chatfield lineout.
T1 | Virginia Tech 1, Radford 0
Addison Foster went yard to center. The Hokies lead.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Radford 0
Radford fires a first-pitch strike and we’re underway.
Pre-Game
The Hokies’ starting lineup is as follows;
- Addison Foster - Center Fielder
- Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
- Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
- Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
- Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
- Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player
- Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
- Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
- Annika Rohs - Shortstop
Starting Pitcher: Avery Layton
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05