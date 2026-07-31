Five Virginia Tech Players That Could Be Set For A Breakout In Fall Camp

Virginia Tech opens fall camp with a roster that looks dramatically different from the one that finished 3-9 a season ago, though several playmakers remain from last year's team. James Franklin and his staff attacked the transfer portal while retaining several young players who flashed potential in 2025. With new position battles underway and several starting jobs still up for grabs, camp presents an opportunity for a handful of Hokies to separate themselves before Week 1. Here are five players who could use the next few weeks to announce themselves as breakout performers.

No. 1: Keylen "Brodie" Adams, Wide Receiver

Injuries have prevented Adams from making the impact many envisioned when he arrived in Blacksburg as one of the top receivers in the 2024 recruiting class. Now healthy, Adams enters camp with a legitimate opportunity to carve out the No. 3 receiver role behind Que'Sean Brown and Ayden Greene. The redshirt sophomore has consistently drawn praise from the coaching staff for his athleticism, and with Virginia Tech expected to throw the ball more under Franklin, this could finally be the camp where Adams turns potential into production.

No. 2: Jeffrey Overton Jr., Running Back

Marcellous Hawkins remains the favorite to lead the backfield, but it appears as if Overton will hold a large role by the end of camp. After missing time with a knee injury, Overton appeared in four games as a true freshman in 2025, rushing 25 times for 146 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. His burst and vision make him one of the roster's most intriguing young offensive players, and a strong preseason could earn him a significant share of the carries this fall.

No. 3: Tyseer Denmark, Wide Receiver

Denmark arrives from Penn State with plenty of familiarity in the offensive system after previously playing under Franklin. The former three-star recruit appeared in eight games last season, catching two passes for 17 yards after recording two receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown during his redshirt campaign in 2024. Denmark's speed and versatility make him a candidate to emerge during camp, whether as a slot receiver, return specialist or rotational weapon. Denmark logged 38 receiving yards on four catches during the spring game.

No. 4: Noah Chambers, Linebacker

Chambers was thrown into the fire as a true freshman and handled it well. The sophomore finished the 2025 season with 44 tackles despite making only six starts, showing flashes of becoming one of the defense's next stars. With Brent Pry back coordinating the defense, Chambers has an opportunity to take another step and establish himself as one of the ACC's better young linebackers. A strong fall camp would only reinforce the expectations surrounding him entering Year 2.

No. 5: Javion Hilson, Edge Rusher

Few players on Virginia Tech's roster possess the upside of Hilson. The former five-star recruit transferred from Missouri this offseason and was a five-star recruit on Rivals coming out of high school. With none of the defensive ends truly standing out, it feels as if Hilson's firmly in the conversation for a starting role. Virginia Tech needs more consistent pressure off the edge after retooling its defensive front, and Hilson has the physical tools to provide it.