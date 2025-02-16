LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech vs Bucknell Score
After splitting the first two games of the series, Virginia Tech is looking for the series win today vs Bucknell. The Hokies won the first game 19-0, but lost 8-6 in the second game.
Be sure to stay right here and refresh the page for the latest updates from today's game in Blacksburg!
Pregame
Umpires:
HP-Chris Ward
1B-Jeff Francis
2B-Linus Baker
3B-Thomas Newsom
Logan Eisenrich is set to start in his first game in a year and a half. The freshman underwent Tommy John Surgery in his senior year.
1st Inning
'Enter Sandman' plays and the first pitch is underway.
Eisenrich gets a K against his first collegiate batter.
Double play. Eisenrich faces three batters in his first inning. Tied 0-0.
Hokies have a runner (Cam Pittman) on third after a Bucknell balk.
Base hit for McCann. Hokies lead 1-0.
Bases loaded, one out.
A walk, passed ball, a balk, a single gives the Hokies a 5-0 lead.
Bucknell goes to the bullpen.
Jackson Cherry gets hit, two Hokies runners on base.
Cam Pittman RBI single. Hokies lead 6-0.
2nd Inning
Bucknell's first two batters get on base, with a single and a fielder's choice.
Close call at second base after an amazing spinning play by Clay Grady, the effort is not enough though as the Bison have the bases loaded. Hokies challenge the call at second.
Call is overturned, behind-the-back flip for Grady is an out.
Eisenhower slams the door. Strikeout to end the half-inning.
Ben Watson advanced to second after a Bucknell trowing error.
McCann RBI double. VT leads 7-0.
Sam Tackett with another home run! The Hokie vet is fired up and the Hokies are up 10-0.
Double by Clay Grady. 100 MPH exit velocity and the Hokies have two runners in scoring position.
Cam Pittman two-RBI hit.