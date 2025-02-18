LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech vs East Tennessee State Score
Excluding the anomaly of an 8-6 loss against Bucknell, the Hokies opened the season with some dominant non-conference wins. Virginia Tech took down Bucknell 19-0 and 27-1 in the first and third games in the series.
Sam Tackett has sent three balls over the fence this season, with the longest one coming as a 500-ft bomb. The offense has been as explosive as ever. Tackett has a slugging percentage of 1.889.
Stay tuned and refresh this page for live updates, scores, and stats from the Hokies game against East Tennessee State.
1st Inning
Grant Manning gets the nod at starting pitcher.
ESTU challenges the call at first, call stands. Two outs, no runners on.
ETSU RBI single. Hokies trail 1-0.
Starting pitcher Tristan Curless hits a two-run homer. Hokies trail 3-0.
Not much going for the Hokies in the bottom of the first, Ben Watson walks, but gets picked off, and the inning is over quickly.
2nd Inning
Brendan Yagesh replaces Manning
Two runners on base for ETSU with two outs again. A Melendez double followed by a Palmese walk.
Yagesh gets out of the inning.
Garrett Michel reaches base with one out.