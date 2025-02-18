All Hokies

LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech vs East Tennessee State Score

The Hokies take on the Bucs at home.

RJ Schafer

April 20, 2007; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Members of the Virginia Tech baseball team wear hats with "4-16-07" written on them during the game against the Miami Hurricanes at English Field in Blacksburg, VA. Miami defeated Virginia Tech 11-9. This is the first Virginia Tech home sporting event since the shootings. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images Copyright © James Lang
April 20, 2007; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Members of the Virginia Tech baseball team wear hats with "4-16-07" written on them during the game against the Miami Hurricanes at English Field in Blacksburg, VA. Miami defeated Virginia Tech 11-9. This is the first Virginia Tech home sporting event since the shootings. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images Copyright © James Lang / James Lang-Imagn Images

Excluding the anomaly of an 8-6 loss against Bucknell, the Hokies opened the season with some dominant non-conference wins. Virginia Tech took down Bucknell 19-0 and 27-1 in the first and third games in the series.

Sam Tackett has sent three balls over the fence this season, with the longest one coming as a 500-ft bomb. The offense has been as explosive as ever. Tackett has a slugging percentage of 1.889.

Stay tuned and refresh this page for live updates, scores, and stats from the Hokies game against East Tennessee State.

1st Inning

Grant Manning gets the nod at starting pitcher.

ESTU challenges the call at first, call stands. Two outs, no runners on.

ETSU RBI single. Hokies trail 1-0.

Starting pitcher Tristan Curless hits a two-run homer. Hokies trail 3-0.

Not much going for the Hokies in the bottom of the first, Ben Watson walks, but gets picked off, and the inning is over quickly.

2nd Inning


Brendan Yagesh replaces Manning

Two runners on base for ETSU with two outs again. A Melendez double followed by a Palmese walk.

Yagesh gets out of the inning.

Garrett Michel reaches base with one out.

Published
RJ Schafer
RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

Home/Other Sports