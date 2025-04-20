LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech vs No. 12 North Carolina, Game Three Score
Can the Hokies find a way to take the series from No. 12 North Carolina
Virginia Tech Baseball faces a huge opportunity today at home against No. 12 North Carolina. One week after being swept by Florida State, the Hokies have a chance to knock off one of the ACC's best teams and take the series from them. After losing game one, Virginia Tech was able to bounce back and get the win yesterday. Virginia Tech's offense was strong yesterday, hitting five home runs on their way to a 10-6 victory. Can the offense stay hot today and take the series from the Tar Heels? First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.
Top of the 1st
