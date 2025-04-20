2025 NFL Draft: Former Hokies RB Bhayshul Tuten Gets Interesting Comparison To Miami Dolphins Speedster
One of the biggest weeks of the football offseason is here. It is finally draft week in the NFL and there are a number of former Virginia Tech players that are going to find new teams this week and begin their professional careers. One of those players is former Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten, who was one of the best running backs in the country and has had a great draft process so far, shining at the Senior bowl in late January and just a few weeks later, was one of the top performers at the NFL Draft Combine. Tuten has electrifying speed and is one of the best running backs in the draft, wut where will he go and which NFL back does he compare best to?
While the first question is tough to answer, Tuten has gotten several NFL comparisons leading up to the draft and the latest one from CBS Sports Dan Schneier comps Tuten to one of the NFL's fastest running backs, Miami Dolphins running back Devon Achane:
"Tuten and Achane both clocked a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at their respective combines, and they are every bit as fast in the open field on tape. Unlike Achane, Tuten has a thicker lower half and weighs 15-plus pounds more than Achane did entering the NFL. Achane was a more developed receiver, and didn't have the ball security concerns, but both backs share the ability to hit one cut and explode. They racked up explosive run plays and performed at a high level in all four facets of what is asked of an outside zone runner -- including reversing field against the grain. If Tuten can sure up his fumbling concerns and develop as a receiver, he can have a similar impact in fantasy leagues if he joins the right offensive system."
While Tuten is not likely to be a first round pick, he could make an instant impact on an NFL team because of his speed and ability to make big plays.
ESPN NFL Draft Expert Matt Miller said Tuten was one of the biggest winners of the combine last month:
"I highlighted Tuten as a player who would burn up the track in our combine primer, and he didn't disappoint. He lived up to his reputation as a true sprinter in the 40 with a blistering 4.32-second run, the fastest of any running back. The 5-foot-9, 206-pounder also did well in the jumps with a best-in-class vertical of 40 ½ inches and a very strong broad jump of 10-foot-10, further indicating his explosive ability. Drops and fumbles were a concern from watching his game tape, but Tuten caught the ball well in position drills while looking smooth and powerful as a runner."
How high can Tuten go in the draft now? That is a tricky question. Like every other running back in the draft, Tuten has to grapple with the devaluing of the running back position that has been going on around the league (though the year Saquon Barkley for the Eagles this season helps their case) and the fact that this is a deep running back class. Tuten will have to battle with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, and others to be one of the top running backs in the draft. Tuten had a phenomenal day and should be one of the first running backs off the board this week.
Related Links:
Virginia Tech Football: CBS Sports Top 150 players of 2025 leaves out Hokies