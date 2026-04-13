Mazzarone, Carrico Shut Down No. 19 Virginia as Hokies Softball Takes Series

At its core, softball is a pitcher's game. No matter how powerful a lineup or how sound a defense, control in the circle is often what dictates outcomes, one way or the other.

Left-handed pitcher Emma Mazzarone and right-hander Bree Carrico shut out No. 19 Virginia (33-8, 10-7 ACC) on Sunday, as No. 11 Virginia Tech (36-6, 11-4 ACC) cruised to a series win, 5-0, at Palmer Park. to take the series and earn a point in the Commonwealth Clash.

"I thought we played well," said Hokies head coach Pete D'Amour. "But it was more of a continuation of playing well yesterday. I just told the team, Friday night was a tough loss. How are we going to rebound and respond on Saturday? We responded well, and we responded well today."

"I think we played well all weekend," said catcher Zoe Yaeger. "[Mazzarone was] great, shutout win. Bree coming in, closing the door, that's just what we're used to."

The two pitchers allowed a combined four hits over seven innings, striking out 11 Cavaliers. The Hokies turned from Mazzarone to Carrico to begin the sixth, as the former exited allowing no runs and three hits on 94 pitches. Carrico — as she has all season — closed the door. The redshirt freshman threw the final two innings scoreless and reached 100 career strikeouts as she got Hoos left fielder Kelsey Hackett swinging to end the game.

"Bree has earned it," Yaeger said. "She didn't pitch a single inning last year, and she just got 100 strikeouts in one year, I mean, three months. It's crazy. She works so hard for it, and she's earned it. She's a great teammate."

"She [was] sick today [with an illness]," D'Amour said. "She wants the ball. You play against UVa., you get the ball and you make pitches. So, having a great year, and just continued to today."

Right-handed pitcher Julia Cuozzo received the start in the circle for the Hoos after tossing 2 2/3 innings of one-hit softball, surrendering no earned runs in relief in a winning effort in game one on Friday night.

The beginning of game three was more of the same. Cuozzo retired Tech's first five batters in order before getting into a two-out jam in the top of the second. Hokies designated player Kylie Aldridge commenced the rally with an infield single, then second baseman Rachel Castine reached on an error.

Right fielder Gaby Mizelle walked on four pitches to load the bases, and D'Amour pinch-hit Mazzarone for shortstop Annika Rohs. Cuozzo jammed Mazzarone into a foul out to third, ending the rally before a run came across to score.

"Virginia's got good pitching," D'Amour said. "I think that's the first time in a long time we haven't hit a home run in a series, but we won two out of three."

However, the Hokies' offense got the better of Cuozzo in the third. Center fielder Addison Foster led off with a walk, third baseman Jordan Lynch singled, and left fielder Nora Abromavage followed suit to again load the bases, this time for Yaeger.

On a 0-1 count, Yaeger slapped a ball back to Cuozzo in the circle, who attempted to cut down the lead runner at home. Her throw to catcher Reagan Hickey went awry, and two runs came around to score as Tech struck first for the second time in as many days.

"I was actually sitting on a changeup," Yaeger said. "Of course, [Cuozzo] throws me two hard inside pitches. First one, didn't mean to swing, [but] swung. Second one, I was like, 'alright, got to swing because I don't want to be 0-2,' so luckily, she threw it away."

That forced the Hoos to turn to right-hander Eden Bingham in the circle. Bigham started in the Cavaliers' series-opening win, going 4 1/3 innings with one earned run on two hits.

That success didn't carry over into Sunday. By the time Bingham had faced two batters, the Hokies had two more runs on the scoreboard. Aldridge laid down a bunt to plate Abromavage and Castine piled on with a single to score Yaeger.

T3 | 𝘿𝙤 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙍𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙡. 💃



RBI single through the left side for Castine.



Hokies 4, Cavaliers 0 pic.twitter.com/PB8kG4ecgc — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) April 12, 2026

Tech extended its lead to five in the fourth as Yaeger hit into another fielder's choice, though Cavaliers shortstop Jade Hylton's throw to third was late, and all runners were safe, including Foster, who scored.

"I watched the first pitch," Yaeger said. "Shouldn't have done that. Second pitch, luckily, about the same. I was ready for an inside rise, so I just tomahawked it."

Yaeger had one hit in her previous four games entering Sunday, but said she doesn't feel pressured to be a superstar in a lineup as deep as Tech's.

"It's been a rough month," Yaeger said. "I'm glad I could contribute, finally. Having my teammates back, because they've had my back for the whole months of March and April. ...Sometimes you've just got to look at the lineup and be like, 'I don't have to go 3-for-3 today, because I have All-Americans in the lineup.'

The Hokies have now won four straight ACC series heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

"It means a lot," Yaeger said. "But, then again, we were supposed to win. We were the better team. We worked for it. I mean, it's good to always win the Commonwealth Clash. We have bigger goals this year than winning that."

The Hokies will travel to Liberty to take on the Flames on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET.