MLB's New Draft Rules Proposal and How It Could Impact Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Major League Baseball's proposed overhaul of the amateur draft could have far-reaching implications for college baseball programs across the country, including Virginia Tech.

Major League Baseball proposed massive changes in the latest round of CBA negotiations including:



• No more high school draftees

• A shortened 12-round draft

• A new international draft



Baseball America's Editor-in-Chief J.J. Cooper has the story:https://t.co/b08MHurNKe pic.twitter.com/aqnWgj3d3H — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 18, 2026

On Thursday, June 18th, the MLB made a proposal to the MLB Players Association (known as the MLBPA from here on out) that would overhaul and rework the entirety of collegeiate baseball as it is now known. In some ways, it would benefit the sport, but for some atheletes, it could lead to them reaching the end of their career at a much earlier time than they may have anticipated.

The proposal includes a few changes, but the most relevant are these three:

1. No more high school draftees

2. A shortened 12-round draft

3. All players are draft-eligible after their sophomore year of high school

This is going to be a rather lengthy article, so I'm going to attack the implications of these three key points one at a time.

No. 1: No more high school draftees:

A potential overhaul of Major League Baseball's amateur draft could have far-reaching implications for the college game, with programs such as Virginia Tech potentially finding themselves at the center of a more talent-rich landscape. Under the league's proposal, high school players would no longer be eligible for the draft, instead requiring them to attend college before becoming draft eligible after their sophomore seasons.

With that, it would likely allow for further parity with the 34-man roster limit. Players who originally would play for blue-blood programs are getting pushed out by elite level high school talent, and they would fall into the laps of smaller, yet still competitive programs such as Virginia Tech, and this trickle down would impact every level of college baseball.

With the transfer portal, college athletes are already doing everything that they can to push for playing time to get themselves in front of professional scouts, and this would continue to grow and grow.

Nick Morabito — who is now a top 10 prospect for the New York Mets — was committed to Virginia Tech in the class of 2022. Instead, he found himself getting drafted in the second round and signing. Guys like Jacob Misiorowski would have been on the LSU pitching staff alongside Paul Skeens. Bobby Witt Jr. would have been with Oklahoma during the 2021 season, and likely would not have made the same April 2022 debut with the Royals.

No. 2: 12-round draft

Another major aspect of MLB's proposal would reduce the draft from 20 rounds to 12, eliminating nearly 250 selections each year. Such a move would significantly decrease the number of amateur players entering professional baseball and force more talent to remain at the collegiate level.

I don't think this is as strong of an impact. There would still be a UDFA signing each season, and those ~250 players would likely still sign because teams will be looking to fill out their farm systems, and 12 rounds won't be able to do that on a year-to-year basis.

Perhaps the biggest impact of reducing the draft to 12 rounds would be felt by veteran players and late bloomers. Under the current system, productive upperclassmen and breakout performers often enter the draft with a realistic opportunity to hear their names called in the later rounds and begin their professional careers. By eliminating eight rounds, however, many of those players could see those opportunities disappear.

As a result, a greater number of experienced players may elect to return to school, assuming they still have eligibility remaining. Meanwhile, the undrafted free agent market would likely favor younger, higher-upside prospects, as those are the players organizations would be competing to sign. That could leave many accomplished college veterans with fewer avenues into professional baseball, while simultaneously creating older and more experienced rosters throughout the college game.

No. 3: All players are draft-eligible after sophomore season

To me, this is the proposal's most intriguing aspect. With the talent influx, everyone would be draft-eligible after their second season, making incoming freshman want to rush to see the field as opposed to being willing to sit for a year or two, like Nick Locurto did for the Hokies before his 2026 breakout season.

This is where the trickle down effect comes into play. Vanderbilt has the No. 1 class in the country with 23 commits. They will have a very young roster next season, where freshman will have to fight and claw for playing time. Under this new proposal, some of those players would opt to filter down to smaller programs in the ACC and SEC, where they would have a very good opprotunity to find early playing time.

Overall recap:

There would be positive and negative implications to this new proposal, but overall, I believe that it would be a good thing for college baseball as a whole, giving it a talent boost along with adding to the parity of the sport. The deadline is Dec. 1, when the CBA between the MLB and the MLBPA expires. If they don't reach an overall agreement on this proposal along with multiple others on the table, there will be a lockout, which the MLB will do their best to avoid.