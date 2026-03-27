2026 NFL Draft Needs for Every NFC Team After Free Agency

Earlier this week, we shared the draft needs for all 16 AFC teams. Now, it’s time to break down what the NFC teams could be searching for ahead of the opening round of the NFL draft on April 23.

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But first, let me start by saying that we kept the draft needs to no more than four positions. I’m sure Jets and Dolphins fans are screaming at me for not addressing all of the positions on those wanting rosters. Realistically, most teams will address three to four positions ahead of the upcoming season. Only special draft classes can have a real impact across more than four positions, and teams have already addressed multiple needs via free agency.

Here are the positions the NFC teams should address in next month’s draft.

Arizona Cardinals

Draft needs: QB, OL, edge, CB

Unless the Cardinals fall for a quarterback in April’s draft, they’ll likely go with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II this season and take their chances in next year’s draft for a long-term option. This team has more pressing needs on the offensive line, including at right tackle.

A positive from the coach Jonathan Gannon era was how much they built on the defensive side. But they still could use more playmakers at edge rusher and cornerback.

Atlanta Falcons

Draft needs: WR, DT, LB, CB

For whatever reason, the Falcons can’t seem to find help for Drake London. He might set a career high in targets if Jahan Dotson ends up being the No. 2 wideout on this team.

But new coach Kevin Stefanski has bigger problems on defense. There’s a need for a cornerstone player on the interior of the defensive line, and the team took a hit when linebacker Kaden Elliss left for New Orleans.

Carolina Panthers

Draft needs: TE, OL, CB, S

After nailing the Tetairoa McMillan pick, the team should focus on drafting a talented pass-catching tight end for Bryce Young. At center, the team recovered well from Cade Mays’s departure, but it would be wise to add competition for free-agent addition Luke Fortner.

Carolina addressed most of its defensive needs in free agency with the splash signings of Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd. But a defense that was among the worst not that long ago still needs depth at multiple positions.

Chicago Bears

Draft needs: WR, DT, edge, CB

With DJ Moore traded to Buffalo , the Bears are banking on Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III to make sizable strides in 2026, but they’re also lacking depth to push those two young players.

The defense ranked near the bottom of most major statistical categories last season. With Montez Sweat turning 30 later this year, now would be a good time for Chicago to add a potential cornerstone edge rusher. The Bears could also use another cornerback to help Jaylon Johnson.

Dallas Cowboys

Draft needs: Edge, LB, CB, S

For years in Green Bay, Rashan Gary showed that he’s more of a No. 2 edge rusher. The Cowboys can’t afford to rely on Gary being their top option at the position. It will be critical for the team to use one of its two first-round picks on an impactful edge rusher.

However, there are needs throughout the defense. Maybe it wouldn’t be a bad idea for Dallas to use all of its draft picks on defensive players.

Detroit Lions

Draft needs: OL, edge, CB

The Lions’ offensive line issues aren’t as bad as they were a month ago after they signed Mays and traded for guard Juice Scruggs to provide depth. But there are still questions at left tackle after the release of Taylor Decker. It’s not a given that the Lions will hand the job to Larry Borom, who spent last season with the Dolphins.

There’s also a thin group of edge rushers behind Aidan Hutchinson. The team can’t seem to find a reliable running mate for the star pass rusher.

Green Bay Packers

Draft needs: DT, edge, CB

If the Packers are set on having Javon Hargrave play more than 50% of the defensive snaps, that move will probably backfire based on how poorly he played with the Vikings and 49ers the past two seasons.

Green Bay lacks depth across the defensive front, but the biggest need is at cornerback. Currently, Keisean Nixon is the Packers’ best cornerback option and he had an up-and-down 2025 season.

The Rams need another wide receiver, especially considering 2026 could be Davante Adams’s last season with the team. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Rams

Draft needs: WR, OL, LB

The Rams already addressed their biggest need this offseason when they traded for Trent McDuffie and signed Jaylen Watson. Maybe they could use one more cornerback for depth purposes, but there’s a bigger need at linebacker because Nate Landman doesn’t have much help in the middle of the defense.

On offense, don’t be surprised if coach Sean McVay makes a move for a wide receiver in the first round. There’s a need for a No. 3 receiver, and 33-year-old Davante Adams could be in his final season with the team.

Minnesota Vikings

Draft needs: RB, OL, DT, S

The Vikings would likely be making a mistake if Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason are their top backfield options again. Minnesota’s lackluster rushing attack was overshadowed by J.J. McCarthy’s growing pains as a first-time starting quarterback.

But the running backs are also going to need better help from the offensive line, which has a hole at center after Ryan Kelly retired. And even if long-time safety Harrison Smith returns for a 15th season, it’s time the Vikings look to get younger at the position.

New Orleans Saints

Draft needs: WR, TE, DT, CB

After trading Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks, the Saints need another wide receiver behind Chris Olave. They could also use another solid option at tight end to go with veteran Juwan Johnson.

As for a familiar problem, the Saints are lacking game-changers at defensive tackle. They also need a cornerback after Alontae Taylor signed with the Titans.

New York Giants

Draft needs: WR, OL, CB, S

After all the injuries last year, the Giants shouldn’t bank on wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cameron Skattebo staying healthy for all of the 2026 season. Also, another wideout is needed because Wan’Dale Robinson is now playing for the Titans.

On the other hand, maybe this team would be better off focusing on offensive linemen. They brought back Evan Neal and Jermaine Eluemunor, but that likely won’t be enough to improve this subpar offensive line. And adding another tackle wouldn’t be a bad idea because of Andrew Thomas’s lengthy injury history.

Philadelphia Eagles

Draft needs: WR, TE, OL, edge

GM Howie Roseman is all about planning ahead. If there’s still a chance of A.J. Brown getting traded later this offseason, it wouldn’t be a surprise for this team to prioritize a wide receiver in the draft.

Also, it’s time to add another tight end with Dallas Goedert heading into his age-31 season. As for a present problem, the edge rusher group is thin behind Nolan Smith Jr., who missed five games last season.

San Francisco 49ers

Draft needs: WR, edge, CB

The receiving trio of Mike Evans, Christian Kirk and Ricky Pearsall appears strong on paper, but all three dealt with injuries last season. The 49ers can address depth concerns with a rookie playmaker who could see more playing time in the future.

If Mykel Williams, last year’s first-round pick, doesn’t show vast improvements in Year 2, the team is going to need more reliable pass rushers to assist Nick Bosa, who ended last season with a torn ACL.

Seattle Seahawks

Draft needs: RB, OL, edge, CB

The Seahawks countered the Kenneth Walker III departure by signing Emanuel Wilson, the former backup running back for the Packers. Still, they should add another running back in the draft because it’s not a given that Zach Charbonnet will be ready for the start of the season after tearing his ACL in the playoffs.

The reigning Super Bowl champions have some depth issues on the defensive side after letting Boye Mafe, Coby Bryant and Riq Woolen walk in free agency.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft needs: Edge, LB, CB

The Buccaneers are in need of a game-wrecking edge rusher to truly become a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They have depth on the defensive front, but lack star players.

The loss of Jamel Dean will hurt if cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish don’t improve in their second seasons.

Washington Commanders

Draft needs: WR, DT, edge, CB

Even with all the defensive signings this team has made, the unit could still use more talent, which tells you how bad they were a year ago.

The Commanders need more difference makers along the defensive front. And the secondary needs another reliable cornerback after the team released Marshon Lattimore.

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