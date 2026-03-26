2026 NFL Draft Needs for Every AFC Team After Free Agency

Now that we’re over two weeks removed from the start of free agency, it’s much easier to predict which positional needs teams will address during next month’s NFL draft .

But teams won’t solely draft to fill roster holes. This is when teams think ahead, prioritizing looming contract dilemmas and the age of players. And, obviously, teams will favor the best-player-available philosophy throughout the seven rounds of the draft.

However, there’s no way of knowing how the draft is going to go once the first round opens with the Raiders on April 23. So, let’s focus on positional needs for this exercise.



Here are the draft needs for every team in the AFC.

Baltimore Ravens

Draft needs: WR, TE, C, DT

File this under things that have been said about Baltimore over the past few years: Lamar Jackson needs better wide receivers. Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Devontez Walker can’t be the top three options at the position heading into the 2026 season. It’s going to be vital for the Ravens to land an impactful pass catcher in the draft, especially after tight end Isaiah Likely left to join coach John Harbaugh in New York.

There’s also a massive hole at center left by Tyler Linderbaum , who’s now playing for the Raiders. It’s been a rough offseason for the Ravens, even with the addition of Trey Hendrickson.

Buffalo Bills

Draft needs: WR, DT, edge, CB

The Bills appear set at the top of their receiving corps with DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir, but they’re lacking a No. 3 option, and they can’t count on Keon Coleman to suddenly turn it around.

However, the bigger issues are on the defensive side. Coach Sean McDermott is no longer around, so the team has to find players who fit the system of new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, the former Broncos assistant coach. Adding a top edge rusher in the draft, next to newcomer Bradley Chubb, could give Buffalo a formidable pass-rushing rotation.

Cincinnati Bengals

Draft needs: OL, DT, edge, CB

The Bengals could be fine at the tackle spots with Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims, but they desperately need better options in the interior of the offensive line. The weakness affected how Joe Burrow and Chase Brown performed last season.

As for a familiar problem, the Bengals need all the help they can get on defense. The addition of Boye Mafe doesn’t even come close to filling the massive void left by Hendrickson.

Cleveland Browns

Draft needs: QB, WR, LT, edge

The Browns have three notable names on their current quarterback depth chart, but none of them appear to be the long-term answer at the position. Even if that assessment is wrong, Shedeur Sanders, who has more upside than Dillon Gabriel and Deshaun Watson, still needs better options at wide receiver.

If the Browns can produce an impactful rookie edge rusher to take pressure off Myles Garrett, that could be the missing piece toward making this the top defense in 2026.

Denver Broncos

Draft needs: RB, DT, edge

The Broncos recently solved their need at wide receiver in a big way after the blockbuster trade for Jaylen Waddle . Still, the team is one promising running back away from looking like a prolific offense. Denver can’t trust J.K. Dobbins to stay healthy the entire season, and RJ Harvey struggled in his rookie season.

This might be nitpicking for the dominant defense, but it wouldn’t hurt to add depth along the defensive front. Nik Bonitto could use another running mate.

Houston Texans

Draft needs: TE, OL, DT

The Texans can’t afford to get complacent with their offensive line after adding right tackle Braden Smith in free agency. They need depth and younger options at multiple spots—newcomer veteran guard Wyatt Teller will turn 32 later this year. This can’t be a patchwork offensive line if they’re expecting C.J. Stroud to return to his rookie form, by far the best season of his career.

As for a minor defensive problem, they need another starting-caliber interior defensive lineman after Tim Settle Jr. returned to Washington.

Indianapolis Colts

Draft needs: WR, OL, LB

The Colts re-signed Alec Pierce, but it came at the expense of Michael Pittman Jr., who was traded to Pittsburgh to create more cap space. Pierce might be better suited as a No. 2 option and needs teammates who can get open quickly to truly utilize his downfield strengths. With Braden Smith in Houston, Indianapolis has a few concerns on the offensive line.

Maybe the Colts shouldn’t bank on edge rushers JT Tuimoloau and Laiatu Latu making strides in 2026, but they are thin at linebacker after trading Zaire Franklin to the Packers.

The Colts need another wide receiver option to complement Alec Pierce. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Jacksonville Jaguars

Draft needs: RB, DT, LB, CB

The Jaguars shouldn’t be too concerned about losing Travis Etienne Jr. to the Saints because Bhayshul Tuten displayed real upside last season as a rookie. Still, it would be wise to add another running back to build a quality rotation in the backfield.

On the defensive side, Jacksonville needs to get younger at defensive tackle, with Arik Armstead entering his age-33 season. As for another concern, Travis Hunter is currently the top cornerback on the depth chart. That’s expecting a lot from the 2025 first-round pick, who barely played as a rookie and is coming off a significant knee injury. And Hunter is also needed to make plays as a wide receiver.

Kansas City Chiefs

Draft needs: TE, OL, edge, CB

After years of leaning on a stout defense, the Chiefs have returned to prioritizing the offense after signing running back Kenneth Walker III and parting with cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Still, the Chiefs should be worried about possibly handing the left guard job to Kingsley Suamataia, who struggled as a tackle.

As for the obvious, Kansas City will be looking for cornerbacks in the draft to find new gems at the position.

Las Vegas Raiders

Draft needs: QB, WR, OL, DT

The Raiders will likely fill their quarterback need by using the No. 1 pick on Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza. He’ll eventually get to throw to star tight end Brock Bowers, but the receivers need plenty of help, with a current rotation of Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech.

Las Vegas gained a handful of playmakers on the defensive side via free agency, including linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker. But there are concerns about the interior of the defensive line.

Los Angeles Chargers

Draft needs: WR, G, edge

The Chargers have been searching for wide receivers and offensive linemen since Jim Harbaugh was hired two seasons ago. L.A. needs a physical perimeter player (maybe a trade for A.J. Brown) to complement the skill set of Ladd McConkey. And the team can’t be content at the guard spots with the arrival of Cole Strange and the return of Trevor Penning—two former first-round picks with tumultuous careers thus far.

It’s not a given that the Chargers’ defense will again be among the best in the league because Jesse Minter now coaches in Baltimore. The Chargers can make sure there’s no drastic drop-off by adding another edge rusher.

Miami Dolphins

Draft needs: WR, OL, CB, S

The Dolphins’ list for draft needs should be longer, but they must address these four positions first. They would be doing new quarterback Malik Willis a disservice if the top three receiving options are Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell.

There’s inexperience throughout the secondary. Maybe it’s better to favor adding a true No. 1 cornerback, but the team just traded its best safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick, to the Jets.

New England Patriots

Draft needs: WR, OL, edge, S

On paper, the Patriots’ offensive line appears in good shape. Still, they’re betting that left tackle Will Campbell will shake off the rough final month of his rookie season and that Jared Wilson will have no trouble moving from guard to center. Also, right tackle Morgan Moses recently turned 35, and newcomer guard Alijah Vera-Tucker has a history of injuries. New England needs to have depth on Drake Maye’s offensive line.

The Patriots splurged for versatile defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, but he’s not a full-time edge rusher, and this team needs more players who can generate pressure.

New York Jets

Draft needs: QB, WR, edge, CB

Don’t expect the Jets to prioritize a quarterback of the future in this draft. They’ll likely hand Geno Smith the starting job and wait to draft one of the top QB prospects in 2027. The Jets, however, could help their to-be-determined quarterback of the future by finding talented skill players in April’s draft.

New York has a new-look defense for coach Aaron Glenn’s second season, but they still haven’t filled the departures of star cornerback Sauce Gardner and standout edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Draft needs: QB, G, CB, S

With or without Aaron Rodgers, it’s time for the Steelers to create other viable options at quarterback. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they’re the ones who take a chance on Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson in the first round.

On defense, Pittsburgh could use a third cornerback to go with Joey Porter Jr. and free-agent addition Jamel Dean. It’s not a given that Jalen Ramsey is on the roster come training camp.

Tennessee Titans

Draft needs: RB, WR, edge, S

The running back duo of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears hasn’t been a productive one. Cam Ward desperately needs a game-changer at one of the skill positions. Newcomer wideout Wan’Dale Robinson doesn’t exactly fit that bill, but he’ll make life easier for the second-year quarterback.

With Robert Saleh now the head coach in Tennessee, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Titans used the No. 4 pick on one of the top edge rushers.

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