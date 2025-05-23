NCAA Field of 64 Projections: Latest D1 Baseball Projections Show Little Hope For Virginia Tech
It has been a tough last few weeks for Virginia Tech Baseball and it is likely going to cost them a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Hokies got a win in the ACC Tournament first round against Stanford, but were non-competitive against No. 5 seed Clemson in the second round. Virginia Tech could have used a win against the Tigers to try and boost their NCAA Tournament resume, but now, Virginia Tech is likely moving on to next season.
D1Baseball has been updating their projections every day of the conference tournament and the latest one today does not have Virginia Tech included anywhere. Not the last four in, not the first four out, and not one of the four teams to watch. Virginia Tech does not appear anywhere on the bubble and it would be a miracle if they were somehow included when the bracket is revealed on Monday.
Georgia Tech and Clemson played a tight three game series at the end of March, with the Tigers coming out on top. Clemson won 9-7 in game one before Georgia Tech blew them out 18-2 in the second game. The Yellow Jackets blew a late lead in the third game and lost 4-3. This time, a spot in the ACC Championship is on the line.
1st Round (Tuesday, May 20th)
Game 1: No. 9 Miami vs No. 16 Cal- Cal 12, Miami 2
Game 2: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 13 Stanford- VT 7, Stanford 4
Game 3: No. 10 Louisville vs No. 15 Pitt- Pittsburgh 13, Louisville 11
Game 4: No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 14 Boston College- BC 5, Notre Dame 4
2nd Round (Wednesday, May 21st)
Game 5: No. 16 Cal vs No. 8 Wake Forest- Cal 14, Wake 12
Game 6: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 5 Clemson- Clemson 6, Virginia Tech 1
Game 7: No. 15 Pittsburgh vs No. 7 Duke- Duke 4, Pitt 3
Game 8: No. 14 Boston College vs No. 6 Virginia- Boston College 11, UVA 8
Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 22nd)
Game 9: No. 16 Cal vs No. 1 Georgia Tech- GT 10, Cal 3
Game 10: No. 5 Clemson vs No. 4 NC State- Clemson 7, NC State 6
Quarterfinals (Friday, May 23rd)
Game 11: No. 7 Duke vs No. 2 Florida State (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 12: No. 15 Boston College vs No. 3 North Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET)
Semifinals (Saturday, May 24th)
Game 13: No. 1 Georgia Tech vs No, 5 Clemson- 1:00 p.m. ET