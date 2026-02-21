Rutgers Throttles Virginia Tech Baseball 16-1 To Take Series Lead

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech baseball allowed Rutgers to score in five of eight innings in its series opener; the Scarlet Knights capitalized on an eight-run eighth to hand the Hokies their first loss of the season, defeating Tech 16-1 Friday night at English Field.

Virginia Tech (4-1) surrendered a season-high 17 hits and seven walks in the series opener. Meanwhile, five Rutgers (4-1) batters produced multi-hit performances, while the Scarlet Knights logged two home runs to secure their most lopsided victory of the young season.

"We lost 16-1," said Virginia Tech head coach John Szefc after the game. "We got our asses kicked in every phase of the game."

Rutgers struck first in the second inning against Virginia Tech starter Brett Renfrow. After catcher Trey Wells singled and shortstop Yomar Carreras reached on a play that included a fielding error in center, Renfrow balked home a run. The Hokies escaped further damage, but at that point, the Scarlet Knights held a 1-0 lead.

Virginia Tech answered in the bottom half when freshman Ethan Ball launched the first home run of his collegiate career. The 407-foot drive to straightaway center field tied the game at 1-1, briefly energizing the Hokies’ dugout.

“He’s been one of our best guys,” Szefc said of Ball, who played at designated hitter. “He’s a little up and down like any true freshman, but he’s competed.”

The tie was short-lived. In the third, Scarlet Knights third baseman Charlie Meglio drove a 3-2 pitch over the center-field wall for a solo shot, putting Rutgers back in front 2-1. Meglio struck again in the fifth, crushing a 456-foot three-run homer to left field that extended the lead to 5-1.

Meglio finished 4-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs, consistently delivering for the Scarlet Knights.

“He's the best hitter we’ve seen all year,” Szefc said.

Renfrow worked three innings, allowing two runs — one of which was earned — on four hits while striking out five. He was relieved by Preston Crowl, who retired the side in order in the fourth before running into trouble in the fifth. Crowl surrendered Meglio’s three-run blast and allowed six earned runs over three innings of work.

Rutgers added to its lead in the seventh. Center fielder Peyton Bonds singled, and right fielder Chase Krewson followed with a base hit to right, moving Bonds to third. Meglio drove in another run with an RBI single before Wells grounded into a double play that plated Krewson. Carreras capped the inning with an RBI double down the left-field line, pushing the margin to 8-1.

The eighth inning put the game out of reach.

Ben Weber would be the first of four pitchers on the mound for Virginia Tech in the eighth. Rutgers quickly juiced the bases after Bonds delivered an RBI single. After a pitching change to bring in true freshman Jake Wise, Meglio added a two-run single to left. With the Hokies cycling through arms, Wells drove in another run on a groundout, and Carreras followed with a two-run single.

Matt Chatelle then delivered the final blow, a two-run double to left-center that stretched the lead to 16-1. Rutgers sent 14 batters to the plate in the inning, scoring eight runs on five hits and four walks.

Virginia Tech used four pitchers in the eighth — Weber, Jake Wise, Josh Berzonski and Tyler Stone — in an attempt to stop the rally.

Overall, the Hokies’ pitching staff combined for 11 strikeouts but allowed 17 hits and seven walks. Rutgers went 8-for-18 with runners in scoring position and left six men on base.

Offensively, Virginia Tech struggled to capitalize on opportunities. The Hokies collected seven hits and drew eight walks but finished 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners. After Ball’s second-inning homer, Virginia Tech failed to score again.

The pitching staff combined for 11 strikeouts, but surrendered a season-high seven walks and 17 hits.

Rutgers starter Dallin Harrison allowed one run over 3.2 innings before Joe Mazza took control in relief. Mazza tossed 3.1 scoreless innings, striking out six and limiting the Hokies to three hits. Matthew Cruz closed out the final inning.

Bonds and Carreras each recorded three hits, combining with Meglio to drive the Rutgers offense. The three totaled 11 RBIs in the victory.

The loss marked Virginia Tech’s largest since a 19-0 defeat to Georgia Tech in 2024. After opening the season with four consecutive wins, the Hokies were held to one run for the first time this year.

The Hokies will be back in action tomorrow at noon ET. There will not be a TV stream available for the contest, though fans can follow along on the Virginia Tech Sports Network.

