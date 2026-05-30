LIVE Updates - Virginia Tech Hokies vs UCLA Baseball, Los Angeles Regional Elimination Game Score

Pregame

Los Angeles — Virginia Tech is looking to survive past today in the Los Angeles regional's first elimination game. They will be facing off against No. 1 national seed UCLA at 1:00 PST (4:00 EST) on ESPN+. If the Hokies win, they will eliminate the Bruins in shocking fashion. If Virginia Tech loses, they will head back to Blacksburg with their season in the books. It is a win-or-go-home scenario for Virginia Tech today.

Here's how the Hokies will line up:

1. Pete Daniel- SS

2. Sam Grube- RF

3. Ethan Ball- 2B

4. Henry Cooke- C

5. Ethan Gibson- 1B

6. Hudson Letterman- DH

7. Nick Locurto- LF

8. Sam Gates- CF

9. Owen Petrich- 3B

SP — Projected Brett Renfrow

Here's how UCLA will line up: