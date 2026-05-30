LIVE Updates - Virginia Tech Hokies vs UCLA Baseball, Los Angeles Regional Elimination Game Score
Pregame
Los Angeles — Virginia Tech is looking to survive past today in the Los Angeles regional's first elimination game. They will be facing off against No. 1 national seed UCLA at 1:00 PST (4:00 EST) on ESPN+. If the Hokies win, they will eliminate the Bruins in shocking fashion. If Virginia Tech loses, they will head back to Blacksburg with their season in the books. It is a win-or-go-home scenario for Virginia Tech today.
Here's how the Hokies will line up:
1. Pete Daniel- SS
2. Sam Grube- RF
3. Ethan Ball- 2B
4. Henry Cooke- C
5. Ethan Gibson- 1B
6. Hudson Letterman- DH
7. Nick Locurto- LF
8. Sam Gates- CF
9. Owen Petrich- 3B
SP — Projected Brett Renfrow
Here's how UCLA will line up:
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.