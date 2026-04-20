Updated ACC Baseball Standings After April 19: Hokies On The Rise After 2-1 Series Win Over Pitt

Virginia Tech baseball enters this week fresh off a thrilling 2-1 series victory over Pittsburgh. The Hokies avoided falling to 1-6 in ACC series and are now within earshot of a potential bye in the ACC Tournament, depending on how the next few weeks play out. Since April 6, the Hokies have vaulted up four spots in the ACC standings. Here's how the standings shake out after this week's slate of contests.

[Editor's note: All top-25 rankings are compiled from D1Baseball.]

No. 3 Georgia Tech (16-5 ACC, 32-7 overall) No. 2 North Carolina (15-6 ACC, 33-7-1 overall) No. 22 Boston College (14-7 ACC, 31-12 overall) No. 8 Florida State (12-6 AC, 28-11 overall) No. 10 Virginia (12-9 ACC, 28-13 overall) Miami (10-8 ACC, 29-11 overall) Wake Forest (11-10 ACC, 27-14 overall) N.C. State (9-9 ACC, 26-14 overall) Virginia Tech (9-12 ACC, 19-19 overall) Pittsburgh (7-11 ACC, 24-14 overall) Louisville (7-11 ACC, 22-18 overall) Stanford (7-11 ACC, 17-19 overall) Duke (8-13 ACC, 22-20 overall) Clemson (6-12 ACC, 25-16 overall) California (6-12 ACC, 20-18 overall) Notre Dame (7-14 ACC, 17-18 overall)

The @d1baseball Top 10 runs through the ACC pic.twitter.com/VNO1JFjl9y — ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) April 20, 2026

Here's what the bracket would look like through the first three rounds of the ACC Tournament if the season were to end today:

Provisional First Round of 2026 ACC Tournament As Of April 20, 2026

(9) Virginia Tech vs. (16) Notre Dame

vs. (16) Notre Dame (12) Stanford vs. (13) Duke

(10) Pittsburgh vs. (15) California

(11) Louisville vs. (14) Clemson

Provisional Second Round of 2026 ACC Tournament As Of April 20, 2026

(8) N.C. State vs. either (9) Virginia Tech or (16) Notre Dame

or (16) Notre Dame (5) Virginia vs. either (12) Stanford or (13) Duke

(7) Wake Forest vs. either (10) Pittsburgh or (15) California

(6) Miami vs. either (11) Louisville or (14) Clemson

Provisional Quarterfinals of 2026 ACC Tournament As Of April 20, 2026

(1) Georgia Tech vs. one of (8/9/16) N.C. State/ Virginia Tech /Notre Dame

/Notre Dame (4) Florida State vs. one of (5/12/13) Virginia/Stanford/Duke

(2) North Carolina vs. one of (7/10/15) Wake Forest/Pittsburgh/California

(3) Boston College vs. one of (6/11/14) Miami/Louisville/Clemson

How's Virginia Tech's season gone so far?

Virginia Tech's season has continued to go back and forth. After falling to Miami, 2-1, which included a 19-1 game one loss, Virginia Tech took down Boston College in game one of the series with a two-run 11th inning to win, 9-8, buoyed by a season-high 12 hits.

However, the Hokies couldn't sustain their stretch of stellar play. Playing in Fenway Park for game two, Virginia Tech compiled an early 4-0 lead after three frames and worked 12 hits across the nine-inning affair. Yet, they came up empty. The Eagles tallied seven runs across the fourth and seventh frames combined (four in the fourth, three in the seventh) to eke out an 8-7 victory. Catcher Henry Cooke was picked off after Pete Daniel struck out swinging; Cooke turned his back to the baseball and couldn't make it back to base in time.

The Hokies fell 6-2 in game three to lose the series but promptly bounced back on Tuesday, April 14, against Radford. In that contest, five Virginia Tech arms combined for a no-hitter, the program's first in 26 years, as the Hokies cruised to a 14-0 seven-inning run-rule.

Virginia Tech then pounced on Pitt, 11-6, rolling up nine runs in the fourth frame to claim the series-opening victory. However, the Hokies proceeded to blow a 4-1 lead the following day, conceding three runs in the eighth and the go-ahead run in the ninth to the Panthers, who compiled 14 hits.

In the rubber match of the series, Virginia Tech fell behind 4-2, but third baseman Owen Petrich's three-run shot with runners on the corners in the seventh flipped the scoreboard. After Pitt tallied a two-out RBI double, pinch-hitter Hudson Lutterman delivered the walk-off solo shot to start the ninth, moving Virginia Tech to 2-5 in ACC series this year.

The Hokies are back in action this week for four games. First, VCU awaits on the road at the Diamond (Richmond, Va.) on Tuesday, April 21 at 1 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN+). In the first game between the two teams, the Hokies pulled away with six runs in the final four frames to produce an 11-8 victory, which included a grand slam from Mount St. Mary's transfer Sam Grube.

After that, Virginia Tech returns back to the friendly confines of English Field to contest N.C. State. The first game of the three-game set is set for Friday, April 24, at 6 p.m. ET. All three games of the series will be shown on ACC Network Extra.