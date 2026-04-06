Updated ACC Baseball Standings After April 5: Hokies Slide After Series Loss to Miami

After dropping its latest ACC series to Miami, 2-1, Virginia Tech baseball has stumbled to a 6-9 record in league play. Though the Hokies salvaged a game three victory over the Hurricanes, the series loss drops Virginia Tech further in the standings. Here's a look at how the ACC standings currently pan out after this weekend's slate of games.

[Editor's note: Top-25 rankings are compiled from D1Baseball.]

No. 3 Georgia Tech (12-3 ACC, 26-5 overall) No. 5 Florida State (9-3 ACC, 24-7 overall) No. 6 North Carolina (11-4 ACC, 27-5-1 overall) No. 23 Boston College (9-6 ACC, 22-11 overall) No. 13 Virginia (8-7 ACC, 24-9 overall) Wake Forest (8-7 ACC, 23-10 overall) Miami (6-6 ACC, 24-8 overall) Pittsburgh (6-6 ACC, 21-9 overall) NC State (6-6 ACC, 21-11 overall) Duke (7-8 ACC, 21-13 overall) Louisville (5-7 ACC, 18-13 overall) Notre Dame (6-9 ACC, 15-12 overall) Virginia Tech (6-9 ACC, 15-15 overall) Clemson (4-8 ACC, 21-12 overall) Stanford (4-8 ACC, 14-15 overall) California (1-11 ACC, 14-16 overall)

Here's what the bracket would look like through the first three rounds of the ACC Tournament if the season were to end today:

Provisional First Round of 2026 ACC Tournament As Of April 6, 2026

(9) NC State vs. (16) California

(12) Notre Dame vs. (13) Virginia Tech

(10) Duke vs. (15) Stanford

(11) Louisville vs. (14) Clemson

Provisional Second Round of 2026 ACC Tournament As Of April 6, 2026

(8) Pittsburgh vs. either (9) NC State or (16) California

(5) Virginia vs. either (12) Notre Dame or (13) Virginia Tech

(7) Miami vs. either (10) Duke or (15) Stanford

(6) Wake Forest vs. either (11) Louisville or (14) Clemson

Provisional Quarterfinals of 2026 ACC Tournament As Of April 6, 2026

(1) Georgia Tech vs. one of (8/9/16) Pittsburgh/NC State/California

(4) Boston College vs. one of (5/12/13) Virginia/Notre Dame/ Virginia Tech

(2) Florida State vs. one of (7/10/15) Duke/Stanford

(3) North Carolina vs. one of (6/11/14) Wake Forest/Louisville/Clemson

How's Virginia Tech's season gone so far?

One word that describes Virginia Tech baseball's season well thus far is vacillatory. The Hokies have beaten Miami, Virginia and Georgia Tech, but it occurred in the third game of each, with the series already lost. Moreover, the Hurricanes and Yellow Jackets pummeled Virginia Tech by a combined 35-2 margin in the first game of each series (16-1 GT, 19-1 Miami). The Hokies also lost a three-game series to second-to-last-seeded Stanford in the final weekend of March, dropping the series decider 6-3 in a 10-inning shootout.

Virginia Tech's lone series win in league play came over Duke, when the Hokies won game one 7-1 before losing the second game, 8-6. Tech won game three in extras with a 7-6 final score off the back of a walk-off single from Sam Grube.

The Hokies' next series comes in Massachusetts, as the team plays against Boston College starting on Friday, April 10. The middle game — set for Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m. ET — will take place in Fenway Park (Boston, Mass.), home of the MLB's Boston Red Sox, while the series opener and closer will take place at Boston College's home turf, Eddie Pellagrini Diamond (Brighton, Mass.).