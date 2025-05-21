Updated ACC Baseball Tournament Bracket: Virginia Tech Baseball Will Face No. 5 Clemson In 2nd Round
Virginia Tech Baseball lives to fight another day. The Hokies earned a 7-4 win today over Stanford and have set up a matchup with five-seeded Clemson in the second round of the ACC Tournament. Virginia Tech needs a victory tomorrow to keep their faint NCAA hopes alive, but the Tigers are going to be a tough opponent. The Hokies and the Tigers did not play each other this year, which makes this matchup even more intriguing.
The other matchups today include Cal vs Wake Forest, Pittsburgh vs Duke, and Boston College vs Virginia.
1st Round (Tuesday, May 20th)
Game 1: No. 9 Miami vs No. 16 Cal- Cal 12, Miami 2
Game 2: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 13 Stanford- VT 7, Stanford 4
Game 3: No. 10 Louisville vs No. 15 Pitt- Pittsburgh 13, Louisville 11
Game 4: No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 14 Boston College- BC 5, Notre Dame 4
2nd Round (Wednesday, May 21st)
Game 5: No. 16 Cal vs No. 8 Wake Forest (9:00 a.m. ET)
Game 6: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 5 Clemson (1:00 p.m. ET)
Game 7: No. 15 Pittsburgh vs No. 7 Duke (5:00 p.m. ET)
Game 8: No. 14 Boston College vs No. 6 Virginia (9:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 22nd)
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs No. 1 Georgia Tech (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs No. 4 NC State (7:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Friday, May 23rd)
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs No. 2 Florida State (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs No. 3 North Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET)