Updated ACC Softball Standings After April 19: Hokies' Series Loss to Georgia Tech Causes Slip

This past weekend, Virginia Tech softball sustained a blow to its NCAA Tournament regional hosting chances, as well as its seeding for the ACC Tournament, with a 2-1 series loss to Georgia Tech.

With this weekend's slate of games now in the books, here's how the standings currently shape up:

[Editor's note: All top-25 rankings are compiled from D1Softball. The rankings were last updated on April 14 at the time of writing.]

No. 15 Duke (18-3 ACC, 35-12 overall) No. 11 Florida State (15-3 ACC, 39-7 overall) Louisville (13-5 ACC, 38-9 overall) No. 22 Stanford (15-6 ACC, 30-12 overall) No. 10 Virginia Tech (12-6 ACC, 38-8 overall) Clemson (12-9 ACC, 30-17 overall) No. 23 Virginia (10-10 ACC, 33-11 overall) Georgia Tech (10-11 ACC, 29-23 overall) North Carolina (9-12 ACC, 31-14 overall) Notre Dame (8-13 ACC, 19-27 overall) N.C. State (6-11 ACC, 25-20 overall) Pittsburgh (7-14 ACC, 21-24 overall) Syracuse (4-12 ACC, 17-19 overall) California (3-15 ACC, 13-33 overall) Boston College (3-15 ACC, 12-32 overall)

The top 12 teams qualify to this year's ACC Tournament, and the top four teams receive a first-round bye. Here's what the bracket would look like through the first two rounds of the ACC Tournament if the season were to end today.

Provisional First Round of 2026 ACC Tournament As Of April 20, 2026

(8) Georgia Tech vs. (9) North Carolina

(5) Virginia Tech vs. (12) Pittsburgh

vs. (12) Pittsburgh (7) Virginia vs. (10) Notre Dame

(6) Clemson vs. (11) N.C. State

Provisional Quarterfinals of 2026 ACC Tournament As Of April 20, 2026

(1) Duke vs. either (8) Georgia Tech or (9) North Carolina

(4) Stanford vs. either (5) Virginia Tech or (12) Pittsburgh

or (12) Pittsburgh (2) Florida State vs. either (7) Virginia or (10) Notre Dame

(3) Louisville vs. either (6) Clemson or (11) N.C. State

How has the Hokies' season gone?

By and large, Virginia Tech softball's 2026 season has been successful, as is typical for the program. The Hokies exploded out to a 22-2 start, and after yielding two straight games to Duke to open their ACC slate, caught on fire afterwards, rattling off a nine-game winning streak.

Virginia Tech handled Longwood, N.C. State and Boston College in succession, posting 42 runs against the Eagles in the three-game set. Though the Hokies dropped game one of their subsequent series against Clemson, 4-2, they bounced back with a 9-1 run-rule victory in game two and closed out the series with a 10-5 win.

After a 7-2 midweek win at Radford, the Hokies followed suit to the previous weekend when they challenged Virginia, falling in game one 4-3 but bouncing back with 5-2 and 5-0 victories.

However, following a 9-0 victory over Liberty, Virginia Tech faltered in its latest series against Georgia Tech. Though the Hokies captured a 10-2 run-rule victory, they faltered in game two. The Yellow Jackets posted three runs in the first three frames and, behind a three-run sixth, outlasted the Hokies, who were held to only two runs. It was redshirt freshman Bree Carrico's first loss of the season (1.44 ERA, 87.2 IP, 58H, 25R, 18ER, .183 batting average allowed).

In game three of the series, Georgia Tech built a 9-3 cushion by the middle of the fifth. It withstood four Virginia Tech runs to claim the series, putting the Hokies' regional hosting hopes into jeopardy.

The Hokies have seven games remaining in the regular season. First on deck is Virginia Tech's final midweek contest of the regular season: Liberty (Wednesday, April 22; 6 p.m. ET). The Hokies are 26-2 against nonconference opponents this year, with their lone two such losses being at the hands of Michigan State and Charlotte at the Queen City Classic.

After that, the Hokies host North Carolina from Friday, April 24, to Sunday, April 26, before traveling to Syracuse to play the Orange to conclude the regular season (May 1-3).

Liberty ranks No. 66 in the NCAA's Rating Performance Index (RPI), while North Carolina ranks No. 44 and Syracuse sits at No. 142. For comparison, Georgia Tech entered this morning ranked at No. 41 after its series victory over the Hokies, who sit at No. 20 in the RPI at the time of writing.