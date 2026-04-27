Updated ACC Softball Standings After April 26: Virginia Tech Stays Steady With One Week To Go

Virginia Tech softball's ranking in the ACC Softball standings did not shift this past week despite its series sweep of North Carolina. With this weekend's slate now wrapped up, here is how the standings now shape up with one week to go in the ACC regular season.

[Editor's note: All top-25 rankings are compiled from D1Softball. The rankings were last updated on April 21 at the time of writing.]

No. 10 Florida State (18-3 ACC, 43-7 overall) No. 13 Duke (20-4 ACC, 38-13 overall) No. 25 Louisville (16-5 ACC, 41-10 overall) No. 20 Stanford (18-6 ACC, 34-12 overall) No. 16 Virginia Tech (15-6 ACC, 41-9 overall) Virginia (13-10 ACC, 36-12 overall) No. 24 Clemson (13-11 ACC, 32-19 overall) Notre Dame (11-13 ACC, 23-27 overall) Georgia Tech (10-14 ACC, 29-26 overall) North Carolina (9-15 ACC, 31-18 overall) Pittsburgh (7-14 ACC, 24-24 overall) NC State (6-14 ACC, 25-23 overall) Syracuse (4-15 ACC, 18-23 overall) Boston College (3-18 ACC, 13-35 overall) California (3-18 ACC, 13-36 overall)

The top 12 teams qualify for this year's ACC Tournament, and the top four teams receive a first-round bye. Here is waht the bracket would look like through the first two rounds of the ACC Tournament if the season were to end today.

Provisional First Round of 2026 ACC Tournament As Of April 27, 2026

(8) Notre Dame vs. (9) Georgia Tech

(5) Virginia Tech vs. (12) NC State

vs. (12) NC State (7) Clemson vs. (10) North Carolina

(6) Virginia vs. (11) Pittsburgh

Provisional Quarterfinals of 2026 ACC Tournament As Of April 27, 2026

(1) Florida State vs. either (8) Notre Dame or (9) Georgia Tech

(4) Stanford vs. either (5) Virginia Tech or (12) NC State

or (12) NC State (2) Duke vs. either (7) Clemson or (10) North Carolina

(3) Louisville vs. either (6) Virginia or (11) Pittsburgh

A Look At The Hokies' Season

Virginia Tech stands in the intriguing position where it controls its own destiny and can overpower Stanford if it sweeps its series against Syracuse. The Orange sit as the first team out of the ACC Tournament, two games behind NC State. The Wolfpack hold the head-to-head and, consequently, Virginia Tech can remove Syracuse's postseason hopes with a win in any of the last three games.

Virginia Tech's three-game sweep of North Carolina came on the heels of a three-game skid, the Hokies' first since late April 2025. The Hokies fell to Georgia Tech 6-2 and 9-7 to drop their second ACC series of the year. That followed with a 10-9 loss to Liberty on April 22 where Virginia Tech entered the bottom of the seventh with a 10-4 deficit. Despite the five-run seventh, Virginia Tech couldn't claw back all of the six-run deficit.

The Hokies bounced back this weekend, however. Despite entering the final inning of game one against North Carolina with a 5-4 deficit, Virginia Tech put a close to the game with a two-shot walk-off home run from sophomore outfielder Nora Abromavage.

In game two of the series, first baseman Michelle Chatfield made history. She tied her own record of three home runs in a single game, and she also drove in nine runs, the new program record. The old record of eight was set by Megan Evans on February 21, 2004.

In game three of the series, Virginia Tech operated from behind after the top of the first, but it quickly responded. The Hokies, who conceded a solo shot to former Hokie Emily LeGette at the top of the first, answered with a three-run shot from senior designated player Kylie Aldridge.

Despite yielding the lead in the fifth inning, Virginia Tech again responded. Second baseman Rachel Castine crushed a home run to center field in what may have been her final game at Tech Softball Park, depending on how the postseason conversation pans out.

As of yesterday morning (April 26), Virginia Tech sat at No. 23 in the NCAA's Rating Performance Index (RPI). Syracuse, who the Hokies face off against starting on Friday, May 1, sits at No. 142 at the time of writing.