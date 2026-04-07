Updated ACC Softball Standings After April 5: Hokies Stay Put Following 2-1 Series Victory Over Clemson

Virginia Tech softball claimed its most recent series over Clemson, 2-1. After dropping the first game 4-2, the Hokies bounced back with 9-1 and 10-5 victories to claim the series.

Attacked the weekend💥



The Hokies take the series over Clemson!#Hokies pic.twitter.com/rqXT4qJdoF — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) April 5, 2026

Here's how the updated ACC standings shake out after this latest batch of games.

[Editor's note: All top-25 rankings are compiled via D1Softball.]

No. 9 Florida State (12-0 ACC, 35-4 overall) No. 18 Duke (13-2 ACC, 28-11 overall) No. 11 Virginia Tech (9-3 ACC, 33-5 overall) Louisville (8-4 ACC, 32-8 overall) No. 17 Virginia (9-5 ACC, 31-6 overall) No. 25 Stanford (9-6 ACC, 22-12 overall) North Carolina (8-6 ACC, 28-9 overall) RV Clemson (7-8 ACC, 25-15 overall) Georgia Tech (8-10 ACC, 23-20 overall) Pittsburgh (6-9 ACC, 20-17 overall) Notre Dame (5-10 ACC, 16-22 overall) N.C. State (3-8 ACC, 21-17 overall) California (3-12 ACC, 13-27 overall) Boston College (2-10 ACC, 11-26 overall) Syracuse (1-9 ACC, 12-16 overall)

The top 12 teams will qualify to this year's ACC Tournament, with the top four teams receiving a first-round bye:

Here's what the bracket would look like through the first two rounds for the ACC Tournament if the season were to end today:

Provisional First Round of 2026 ACC Tournament As Of April 6, 2026

(8) Clemson vs. (9) Georgia Tech

(5) Virginia vs. (12) N.C. State

(7) North Carolina vs. (10) Pittsburgh

(6) Stanford vs. (11) Notre Dame

Provisional Quarterfinals of 2026 ACC Tournament As Of April 6, 2026

(1) Florida State vs. either (8) Clemson or (9) Georgia Tech

(4) Louisville vs. either (5) Virginia or (12) N.C. State

(2) Duke vs. either (7) North Carolina or (10) Pittsburgh

(3) Virginia Tech vs. (6) Stanford or (11) Notre Dame

Virginia Tech softball has seen another exemplary season. The Hokies are exceedingly likely to qualify for their sixth straight regional (seventh straight if discounting the 2020 season, which was cancelled midway through due to COVID-19).

The Hokies kicked off their season with a 22-2 mark, the best start in program history. Under head coach Pete D'Amour, Virginia Tech surged with a 15-game winning streak that was eventually snapped by No. 18 Duke. The Blue Devils took down the Hokies two straight games to send Virginia Tech to an ACC-opening series loss. However, the Hokies bounced back with a 10-2 run-rule victory in the series finale.

From there, Virginia Tech has continued to roll. The Hokies won their next nine, sweeping both NC State and Boston College to move to 2-1 in ACC series. In the series against the Eagles, Virginia Tech outscored Boston College by a 42-7 margin, executing the run-rule in all three games nad winning the series finale 17-3. In that game, the Hokies tied a program record for runs in a single inning with 12 (second inning).

Virginia Tech's next contest comes on Tuesday, April 7, with a road bout at Radford (4 p.m. ET). After that, the Hokies are off to Charlottesville, Virginia, to take on No. 17 UVa. from Friday, April 10, to Sunday, April 12. First at-bat for Friday is slated for 6 p.m. ET.