Virginia Tech Baseball: Aiden Robertson Elects to Come to Blacksburg after Drafted by Texas Rangers
Although Virginia Tech baseball lost both David McCann and Andrew Sentlinger to the pros yesterday, one of the five draft picks affiliated with the program — last season’s roster players or incoming commits — has officially announced he will be coming to the Hokies. Right-handed pitcher Aiden Robertson announced this morning on both his X and Instagram accounts that he has reaffirmed his commitment to Virginia Tech and will be with the Hokies for the upcoming season.
"I’d like to thank the Texas Rangers organization for believing in me and thank God for giving me this wonderful opportunity to play professional baseball," Robertson said on his Instagram. "I have been a Rangers fan since birth, especially being from the central Texas area, and I wouldn’t rather pitch for another MLB team. Me and my family have had countless prayers throughout the last 24 hours and we all have come to an agreement that Virginia Tech’s staff truly wants the best for me as a player and a person. I trust the Lord with this decision being made and I couldn’t be more grateful to be put in this spot as an athlete. I understand that there are much more plentiful opportunities that lie ahead of me as long as I progress in the sport. I want to further my education and make this decision be about what’s best for me in 10 years, not what’s best for me at this moment. I 100% believe in the coaching staff at Virginia Tech and I’m ready to make an impact at the ACC level."
Robertson committed to the Hokies in November; prior to his impending 2026 season with Tech, he spent two years at Walters State Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). Through those two years, Robertson boasted a 4.12 ERA, 130 strikeouts and a 13-1 record in 89.2 innings of work. His in-conference ERA was a 3.70 and batters only hit a .204 clip against him. In addition, Robertson boasted a 13.05 K/9 rate.
While those numbers come against junior college competition and should be taken with some caution, they still point to a pitcher with high upside and a strong competitive edge. Now that he’s officially chosen to elevate to the Division I level, Robertson will aim to bring that same strikeout-heavy presence to Blacksburg as part of Virginia Tech’s 2026 rotation.