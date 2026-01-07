Virginia Tech Baseball: Bullpen Pitchers Scouting Report

Virginia Tech is right on the cusp of playing some baseball this year; consequently, I'm going to continue to provide position-by-position scouting reports. In this report, we'll take a look at the bullpen.

Assisting me in this scouting report will be my assistant, Parker Willis.

Preston Crowl

(Josh Poslusny)

Throws: Right

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 215

Class: Junior

Starting with Preston Crowl, he had a strong year-two campaign in 2025, throwing 32.1 innings with a 3.90 ERA and 43 strikeouts. He had just a .265 batting average against with a sub .400 slg. He earned a 2-0 record on the season.

In 2026, Crowl is somebody who is expected to make a massive jump. He is one of Virginia Tech's top returning bullpen arms and strikes out a lot of batters, notching nearly 12 per nine innings. Crowl should be a mainstay in the Hokies bullpen in 2026.

Madden Clement

(Josh Poslusny)

Throws: Left

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 210

Class: Junior

Clement missed nearly all of the 2026 season with a nagging throwing arm injury. He started the season with a 3.1-inning appearance against Bucknell where he struck out five batters and gave up just one hit before being pulled due to his injury.

In a regular season, Clement is somebody who I'd expect to start, but with so many noteworthy and able starters on this roster, it's most likely that he ends up in a long-relief bullpen role, much like that of Grant Manning last season.

Josh Berzonski

(Josh Poslusny)

Throws: Left

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 205

Class: Senior

Berzonski is a southpaw who transferred to Virginia Tech from Penn State Harrisburg prior to last season. During his sole season at Virginia Tech so far, he pitched 21.1 innings over 15 appearances with a 3.38 ERA. He had 21 strikeouts and eight walks on the year.

He faced an injury in April last year, which shortened his season by about a month. He had seven appearances against ACC competition, where he threw four innings and had an ERA of 6.75 ERA and just three strikeouts, showing that there is still work to be done.

He was elite against non-conference competition, though. In his eight non-conference appearances, Berzonski logged a 2.60 ERA with 18 strikeouts over 17.1 innings. If Doug Willey can help him develop a bit more, Berzonski could be the team's top left-handed pitcher out of the bullpen in 2026.

Jacob Exum

(Parker Willis)

Throws: Right

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215

Class: Senior

In 2024, Jacob Exum posted an impressive 3.26 ERA over 24 innings, with 19 punchouts and only allowing 3 walks. However, he did have a down 2025, earning a 5.19 ERA in 17.1 innings while showing a bit of a control issue, walking 10 batters.

Despite the off year, Exum has the potential to be a major contributor in the Hokies bullpen. He has a funky arm slot, giving him an edge on the mound. He projects to be a major veteran contributor this season.

Chase Swift

(Josh Poslusny)

Throws: Left

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 195

Class: Sophomore

Chase Swift is coming off of a strong true freshman campaign where he started eight games, throwing 29.1 innings and clocking a 3.99 ERA. He had incredible strikeout numbers, totalling 47 on the season with just 13 walks.

He was the teams midweek starter, regularly playing into the fourth or fifth inning and giving the Virginia Tech bullpen much needed midweek rest given its injury troubles over the season. He had four ACC appearances, including one start. He had a 4.91 ERA in those appearances with 3.2 innings pitches and six strikeouts, keeping up those strong numbers.

Unfortunately for Swift, his fastball sits in the high-80s, which could have some trouble playing well in the ACC. I think the most likely spot for Swift is a continuation of his 2025 role, which is where is pitches work best.

Luke Craytor

(Josh Poslusny)

Throws: Right

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 220

Class: Senior

Craytor is a flame-throwing righty, touching 100 over the offseason and throwing 18.1 innings over 21 apperances. He struck out 21 batters, but had some control issues, walking 17 batters.

If new pitching coach Doug Willey can hone in his control, Craytor could be a top-level bullpen arm for the Hokies.

Brendan Yagesh

(Parker Willis)

Throws: Left

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 210

Class: Senior

Brenden Yagesh is coming off of a limited 2025 season, due to an early-season injury. Before he arrived in Blacksburg, Yagesh had a great 2024 campaign with Mount Saint Mary’s. In 66.1 innings pitched, he posted a 3.26 ERA with 69 strikeouts.

In his short tenure, he pitched 13.1 innings with a 5.40 ERA. He struck out 14 batters, while walking 14. The lefty’s fastball was sitting in the high 80’s, and showed flashes of a devastating breaking ball.

Yagesh, somebody with starting experience, projects to be another big contributor given his previous experience in a starting role at Mount Saint Mary's.

Peyton Smith

(Josh Poslusny)

Throws: Right

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 205

Class: Senior

Peyton Smith is an interesting prospect. He had a 16.88 ERA over two seasons with Texas A&M. Over the offseason, Smith has moved to a heavy side-arm throwing slot, which has worked out in his favor.

He has a four-seam fastball and a sinker that both sit in the low-90's along with a sweeper that sits in the low-80s. Head Coach John Szefc has raved about the progress that he's made on campus all the way back to fall. Peyton Smith is somebody who I full expect to make a big impact for Virginia Tech in the Spring.

Ben Weber

(Parker Willis)

Throws: Right

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210

Class: Senior

Transferring in from Xavier University, Weber could find himself in multiple different roles within the bullpen this spring. Ben Weber came out of high school as the 34th ranked overall recruit out of Minnesota, committing to Air Force where he had a 6.33 in 38 appearances during his two years there.

Weber transferred to Xavier where he pitched an impressive 84.2 innings, posting a 4.15 ERA. He punched out 44 batters while only walking 26 of the 336 he faced. His performance earned him a spot on the All-Big East Second Team.

Despite the low strikeout rate, his control and minimal walks will provide depth at minimum for the Hokies this spring.

Brody Roe

(Parker Willis)

Throws: Left

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190

Class: Senior

Brody Roe is an incoming transfer from Kansas State, coming off of an average season. In his 7 appearances for the Wildcats, he compiled a 3.12 ERA in 8.2 innings pitched. He walked 8 batters while striking out 3. In his 2023-2024 seasons, he showed promise as one of Murray State College’s top options in their starting rotation.

The lefty adopted a sidearm slot in 2025, showing potential. His fastball hangs around the low 90s, with strong options that pair with it. With his limited Division I experience, it is unlikely that Roe finds himself in a major role without taking a huge step forward late in his career.

