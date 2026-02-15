Virginia Tech Baseball Completes Sweep Over William and Mary with Saturday Doubleheader.

BLACKSBURG, VA—After an action packed 6:53 minutes of game time, the Virginia Tech Hokies completed their opening weekend sweep over the William and Mary Tribe, 8-7 and 8-2.

𝙑𝙄𝙍𝙂𝙄𝙉𝙄𝘼 𝙏𝙀𝘾𝙃 𝙒𝘼𝙇𝙆𝙎 𝙄𝙏 𝙊𝙁𝙁‼️



Grube plops the game-winning, two-RBI single into left field as @egibson2023 races around as the winning run!#Hokies 🦃⚾️ pic.twitter.com/42smMG8erj — Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) February 14, 2026

𝙍𝙤𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙙 ... 𝙫𝙞𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙨 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙗𝙡𝙪𝙚 ❤️



We swept the Tribe ... beat 'em, 8-2#Hokies 🦃⚾️ pic.twitter.com/D3EbXbu61d — Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) February 15, 2026

GAME ONE

The pregame buzz centered around the Hokies (3-0) man on the mound, redshirt junior Grffin Stieg. The 6'4 right-hander was sidelined for the entirety of the 2025 season with an UCL injury.

"That's a long time, 15 months," Tech head coach John Szefc said. "It's good to see a young player get rewarded for his patience and work. He had a good outing."

Stieg tossed four scoreless innings to open the ball game, with just a pair of punchouts; yet the first and fourth frames for Stieg saw him retire the sides in order. Stieg ultimately tossed 4.2 innings, allowing 2 earned runs while collecting four K's in his return to the mound.

"Obviously, it was defintely nerve wracking," Stieg said. "But it's always good to be back out ther competing... It's the best part of it."

The first of four freshman arms to appear in game one against the Hokies, Jack Pye, got the nob for William and Mary (0-3).

Pye went toe-for-toe with Stieg, matching his three scoreless innings, with three scoreless of his own. Pye didn't step out of the dugout for the third, ending his day only allowing a single hit to the ACC foe over 12 batters faced.

Stieg's outing concluded in the fifth with two runners on, leaving both to Walters State Community College transfer Aiden Robertson.

Robertson had to face the top of the lineup directly, with freshman shortstop Jamie Lowskofski delivering a three run blast on the fourth pitch of Robertson's outing.

It was the first of two homers William and Mary knocked in the contest. In the ninth, redshirt sophomore Trey Christman lifted a two-run 414-foot blast into left to tie the contest at six a piece.

After entering the ninth frame ahead, 6-4, it was now Tech who trailed after a two-out nibbly chopping single to third base from second baseman Connor Chavez, that Owen Petrich wasn't able to charge and fire quickly enough to get the final out.

The Hokies used small ball tactics to earn their runs in the contest. In the third following the Lasfkofski slam, Tech scored both Ethan Gibson and Tresyon Hughes on a wild pitch and sac fly from Petrich. Gibson nabbed the only hit of the sequence through Tech's six bats at the plate.

Sophomore Hudson Lutterman nabbed both his first RBI and double in the bottom of the seventh with a bases-clearing three RBI base knock that skirted down the third base line, after William and Mary pitcher juiced the bases by walking both Petrich and freshman Ethan Ball.

Each time the Hokies trailed, they had their response delivered within the bottom half of the frame.

Transfer Sam Grube, after a 3-for-3, three RBI, Hokies debut in game one, was the hero once more in game two of the series. With one out, and both Anderson French and Gibson standing in scoring position, the Tribe intentionally walked Hughes with one out, looking to induce a groundout to Grube.

That never came, instead Grube connected on with a two-RBI single, walking William and Mary off and collecting his fifth RBI of the weekend.

"Just get the job done, like get the guy in," Grube said on what he was thinking while stepping up to the dish with the oppurtunity. "Anytime there's a guy on third, one-out, you want to get that guy in."

Grube finished his first series in the maroon and orange a stout 4-for-11 with five RBIs, albeit in game three Grube plated a 0-for-3 evening at the dish.

GAME TWO

After the victory in game two, Tech had the opportunity to sweep its opening weekend series for the first time since 2022 over UNC Asheville, the same season the Hokies hosted their only Super Regional appearance.

"Just trusting myself, just believing in myself put me over the edge," Grim said.

Freshman Ethan Grim who was the third ranked right handed prospect out of Pennsylvania got the nod for Tech in game one. The obvious nerves were there as he issued a five pitch walk to Laskofski, but the danger was heightened when Laskofski shuffled to third with two stolen bags.

Graduate Louie Bartletti nabbed William and Mary's only RBIs of game three, bringing Laskofski in for both. In the first, he launched a double off the base of the wall in right-center, and in the eighth of a waning contest, Bartletti poked a well-struck single through the 3-4 gap in the infield.

With the advantage, the Tribe had held a lead in each contest against the Hokies, while game three's was the quickest to be relinqueshed.

Three bats into the bottom half of the first, catcher Henry Cooke lofted a sacrifice fly into right field to score Hughes who was at third after a leadoff walk and an throwing error from Matthew Kosuda at third.

Still with Grube on after reaching on the error, Petrich sliced a 357-foot homerun into William and Mary's bullpen, giving Tech the 3-1 advantage, before a bases loaded fielders choice from Cooke tacked on another in the fourth.

After Tech's offense gave Grim the advantage, the nerves settled, allowing Grim to shove the next three innings scoreless, only allowing three base runners over the stretch.

"That was really huge," Grim said in response to the three-spot in the bottom of the first from his offense. "It makes me pitch with a different mindset."

Tech were alloted four more runs in the bottom of the sixth, off a seven batter sequence that only yielded a single hit from Petrich. Tribe pitcher Chad Yates entered with the bases loaded, only to allow three straight walks to the Hokies, bringing in a run on each free pass.

Texas A&M transfer Peyton Smith entered for the hold in the six run contest in the ninth, and dispatched of William and Mary with three straight swinging strikeouts.

"I think I faced him [Smith] twice," Grube said. "It's uncomfortable."

Tech takes on midweek action against ETSU on Tuesday, February 17, at 4 pm EST.

