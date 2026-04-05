Virginia Tech Baseball Drops Series To Miami 2-1

It was a weekend that felt all too familiar for Virginia Tech baseball's 2026 season: flashes of offensive life, but ultimately undone by early deficits and inconsistent pitching as Miami took two of three games at Mark Light Field.

Behind one blowout loss, one late rally that fell just short and another competitive showing that slipped away, the Hokies dropped their fourth ACC series in a similar trend to its previous three series defeats: stretches of strong baseball overshadowed by several decisive innings.

Against a Miami squad that capitalized on nearly every opportunity in games one and two, those margins proved costly for the Hokies this weekend.

Game 1: Miami 19, Virginia Tech 1 (7 innings)

After a strong start, Friday quickly unraveled for Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech briefly grabbed momentum in the opening inning when Ethan Ball tripled to drive in a run, giving the Hokies a 1-0 lead. But any early optimism disappeared almost immediately.

Brendan Yagesh came out in the first and set the side down in order, making it look like the Hokies would get a dominant start out of him. The second inning was a different story.

Miami answered with authority, erupting for a massive second inning before adding to it in the third, turning a competitive start into a rout in a matter of minutes. By the time the damage settled, the Hurricanes had pushed across 14 runs in those two frames alone.

Brendan Yagesh struggled to find his footing, allowing runs in bunches as Miami’s lineup consistently squared up pitches and punished mistakes. The bullpen fared no better, as the Hurricanes continued to pile on in what became a 19-1 run-rule victory.

Beyond the final score, the larger issue was how quickly the game got away. Virginia Tech lost control entirely, allowing that five-run second frame to snowball into an insurmountable deficit.

Game 2: Miami 8, Virginia Tech 6

Saturday provided a much more competitive showing for Virginia Tech, along with a reminder of what the Hokies’ offense is capable of when it finds rhythm.

Virginia Tech struck early again, taking a 1-0 lead and keeping the game tight through the first few innings. But much like Friday, one inning shifted everything.

Miami broke through with a five-run fourth inning, stringing together hits and taking advantage of free passes to put up five runs and create separation. Suddenly, the Hokies were playing from behind again.

This time, however, Virginia Tech, down 8-2 entering the ninth, responded.

With two outs and the game slipping away, Nick Locurto delivered an RBI single to extend the inning. Moments later, Ethan Ball turned on a pitch and launched a three-run homer, cutting the deficit to just two and injecting life into the Hokies’ dugout.

For a brief moment, it felt like the game might flip, but the Hurricanes held on.

The rally ended just short, sealing an 8-6 loss and securing the series for the Hurricanes. Still, the late push highlighted the duality of the Virginia Tech lineup, proving that they are capable of explosive bursts, but too often quiet during the middle innings when games are decided.

Game 3: Virginia Tech 6, Miami 3

Sunday provided the response Virginia Tech needed.

Facing the possibility of a sweep, the Hokies delivered their most complete performance of the weekend, pairing timely hitting with a more controlled effort on the mound to close out the series with a win.

Unlike the first two games, Virginia Tech avoided the one disastrous inning that had defined the series. Instead, the Hokies played cleaner baseball throughout, limiting Miami’s ability to generate big innings while capitalizing on their own scoring opportunities.

On the mound, Virginia Tech was the most consistent they had been all weekend. The Hokies' pitching staff allowed just three runs, including a six-inning, two-run gem start from Griffin Stieg. Luke Craytor and Preston Crowl had strong outings as well, securing the win.

Offensively, Tech was more consistent across all nine innings. Rather than waiting for a late surge, the Hokies applied pressure earlier and sustained it, turning baserunners into runs and forcing Miami to play from behind for much of the game.

Overview

This was another rough weekend for the Hokies, as they've now dropped four of five ACC series and have just six conference wins halfway through the year — well short of head coach John Szefc's hopes of 15.

Early on in the weekend, the Hokies looked weak mentally. A five-run second inning for Miami in game one snowballed into a 19-1 loss.

But after the run-rule loss by 18 Friday, the Hokies turned things around and fought tooth and nail in game two, nearly coming away with a late-game victory.

A blowout loss followed by a tightly-fought, close loss can be difficult for teams to handle at times though, but not for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech managed to turn things around in that third game, throwing their most complete offensive and defensive performance of the entire weekend.