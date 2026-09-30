Virginia Tech Baseball Extends Head Coach John Szefc Through 2030 Season

Virginia Tech baseball has extended head coach John Szefc through the 2030 season, the program announced Wednesday morning.

𝙈𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚 𝙗𝙪𝙞𝙡𝙩 🔨@VTCoachSzefc has agreed to a contract extension at Virginia Tech



🗞️ https://t.co/iUISYqXYSi#Hokies 🦃⚾️ pic.twitter.com/uwqz3fYtNA — Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) September 30, 2026

“I want to thank Brian White and President Sands for their belief in our coaching staff and me as far as leading the Virginia Tech baseball program into the future,” Szefc said in HokieSports' press release. “We are really excited about what we have been able to solidify and put in place thus far. We are obviously very eager to continue into the future and keep building, keep growing this program as we have in the past.”

Looking ahead

This past spring, Szefc led Virginia Tech baseball to the NCAA Regionals — the team's second appearance under Szefc. The 2022 ACC Coach of the Year helped Virginia Tech qualify for the postseason in 2022 and 2026. Under his stewardship, the Hokies have finished with five straight 30-win seasons.

In 2022, Virginia Tech won the ACC title, claimed the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAAs and hosted both Regionals and Super Regionals. Virginia Tech claimed its fourth-highest single-season win total in program history (45), coming one game shy of advancing to a College World Series when it was dropped by No. 9 Oklahoma (5-4 Oklahoma, 14-8 Virginia Tech, 11-2 Oklahoma).

In 2026, Virginia Tech pitched its first no-hitter since 2000 against Radford in a dominant 14-0 win, sparking a stretch where it won 13 of its next 18 games to claim a No. 2 regional seed — though it was in the Los Angeles Regional against top national seed UCLA.

Virginia Tech lost to Cal Poly 6-2 and UCLA 5-4 to close its season, conceding consecutive home runs to the Bruins that proved to end its season. In 2026, freshman All-American infielder Ethan Ball paced the team in doubles (18), homers (17) and RBI (52) while junior right-handed pitcher Brett Renfrow garnered his third straight All-ACC nod after throwing for a 4.64 ERA across 73.2 innings of work.

Szefc, who sports a 253-200 (.558) record at Virginia Tech nine years into his tenure, has been at Virginia Tech since 2018. His contract, which stipulated a base annual salary of $725,000 beginning on July 1, 2026, was set to expire on June 30, 2027, per public records request. Szefc received a bonus of $15,000 for playing in the NCAA Regional Tournament and received a retention bonus of $125,000 as a result of still being employed as Tech's baseball coach on July 1, 2026.

“Since arriving at Virginia Tech, I have been impressed by Coach Szefc, the culture he has built and his vision for our baseball program,” said athletic director Brian White. “Our postseason run in 2026 provided another glimpse of what Virginia Tech baseball is capable of, but our aspirations extend well beyond that. We’re committed to generating the resources necessary to support John’s vision and position this program to compete for championships. I have tremendous confidence in his leadership and believe the future of Virginia Tech baseball is incredibly bright.”

Virginia Tech's fall slate is already underway with its annual Fall World Series already in the books. A neutral-site exhibition is next against Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be contested in Fredericksburg, Va., at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, home of the Fredericksburg Nationals — the Washington Nationals' Single-A Affiliate. Virginia Tech will not play Virginia as part of its ACC slate, but Szefc remarked that the teams are still looking to play in non-conference action.

Per Szxefc, the two teams will play in the regular season; the location is to be determined, though Szefc said Monday the hope is to play in Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., home of the Washington Nationals.