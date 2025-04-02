Virginia Tech Baseball: Highlanders stump the Hokies In Midweek Matchup
Earlier this season, Virginia Tech took a short trip to Carter Memorial Field and delivered a 6-1 blow to the Highlanders to take the lead in the season series. Then, the Hokies continued on their road trip to Winston-Salem, NC, and swept the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Tuesday, Tech returned home to English Field riding a five-game winning streak and anticipated a series sweep over the Highlanders. However, their New River Valley neighbors had other plans.
Breckin Nace and Trey Ludy combined to hold the Hokies to just one run, which came in the ninth inning.
Third baseman James Ward opened the scoring in the top of the fifth with a double to right center which scored Nace and Hunter Keen. Later, a timely bunt from Ward in the top of the seventh recorded Radford's third run, and opened the floodgates for a six-run inning.
Virginia Tech recorded a season high of three errors.
Entering the bottom of the ninth inning down by eight, the Hokies' hopes were dashed. However, freshman Anderson French provided a gleam of positivity with his second home run this season. French's homer to left center saved the Maroon and Orange from what would have been their first shutout loss to Radford in their 72-game series.
Virginia Tech will look to get back into the win column as they travel to South Bend, IN to take on Notre Dame in a three-game ACC series. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, April 4, at 2 PM EST.
Related Links
Virginia Tech Softball: Preview for In-State Matchup with Liberty
Virginia Tech Announces Return of Assistant Basketball Coach
Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Walk off Stanford to Sweep Series