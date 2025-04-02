Virginia Tech Softball: Preview for In-State Matchup with Liberty
Both the No.12 Hokies (28-5, 8-1 ACC) and the Liberty Flames (31-6, 11-0) will enter Wednesday nights game on impressive win streaks with the most recent loss for each team was at the hands of ranked opponents.
Tech is rolling off of a top-20 sweep against Stanford in a nail-biting series, winning each contest by just one run. In game two against the Cardinal, Tech outfielder Lyla Blackwell made a diving catch that was the start of a 7-4-3 triple play for the Hokies. The first in school program history and the play graced the No.1 spot of SportsCenter's top ten plays of the week.
This is not the first matchup of the season for these two in-state programs. The Flames hosted the last contest in Lynchburg, and now it's time for the Hokies to have its own home field advantage in the midst of sweeping the season series.
Emma Lemley got the start in Lynchburg, and there wasn't a single Flame that could muster a hit against Lemley. A tough task against an offense who us very efficient at the plate. Having six batters booking an OPS over 1.000.
Even with the tough competition faced from Liberty all year including ranked matchups with Duke, Alabama, and Missouri. The game against Tech was the only game in which the Flames failed to score even a single run.
The matchup at Liberty only required five innings as well, as three home runs from Cori McMillan, Jayden Jones, and Bre Peck would propel the Hokies into a 9-0 victory. One of the 14 games where the Hokies were able to notch at least eight runs.
At the helm for Liberty, the two-time gold medalist and national champion, Dot Richardson. Who is in her twelfth year as head coach for the Flames.
With a leader as prestigious as Richardson, the Flames will be sure enter this contest with the no-hitter being cleared out of the teams memory and will be vouching to split the season series against the Hokies.
Both squads will look to extend its win streak and continue to build momentum into each teams respective conference series this weekend.
The Hokies will travel to Raleigh to take on the Wolfpack after the midweek game, whereas Liberty will host a conference series against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders.
The game will take place at Tech Softball Park at 6 p.m. tomorrow night. Coverage will be available on the ACC Network.
